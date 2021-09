After taking a few lumps out West, the Braves are back home and looking to get on a roll as they take on a slumping Washington Nationals club. For the Nationals, they have to be getting sick of the NL East at this rate. They have played nothing but NL East teams since August 24 and it has not gone well for them. They’ve dropped every series during that span and now they’re going to come to Atlanta to take on the divisional leaders. The Braves faced the Nationals six times last week and won five. Another series win for the Braves is a must at this point, and the pitching matchup for the first game is pretty favorable.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO