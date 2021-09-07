Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more

With Stephon Gilmore on PUP, is it worth considering Devin McCourty switching to cornerback where he played on his rookie season? - David Boddy. McCourty did have a solid rookie season at cornerback when he picked off seven passes and went to the Pro Bowl. But things didn't go so well for him at corner in the ensuing seasons. He remained at corner in 2011 and 2012 and struggled badly, which to Bill Belichick's decision to move McCourty to safety, where he's been ever since. The move was a wise one as McCourty has thrived on the back end of the secondary for the past decade and been one of the Patriots most consistent players during that time. I don't see McCourty as a viable option at corner at this advanced stage of his career at age 34. He would be best served continuing at free safety, where he has ably set the secondary for the past several years. - Paul Perillo.