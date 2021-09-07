CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
App Store monopoly lawsuit expands to 'Bitcoin Lottery,' others

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit taking aim at App Store policies has been consolidated with similar complaints claiming that Apple suppresses or rejects certain free apps. The consolidated complaint builds on a lawsuit filed in July by a pair of developers. Those developers included the maker of "Coronavirus Reporter," who had a long-running legal dispute with Apple.

