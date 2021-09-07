Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

BB: Well we've had quite a good opportunity to take a look at Miami here and over the last few days as we've dealt with some roster moves and things like that. Just looking back over the last season, they obviously made a lot of progress. Improved their team and took some more steps this year to do that. Some of the players they've acquired. They're young. It's a talented team. Obviously well-coached. Disciplined. They don't make a lot of mistakes. Take advantage of opportunities. We're going to have to do a really good job of playing a good, sound football game and obviously coach and play a lot better than we did down there in the second game. Got a little head start on Monday, but really this is the week that we're in now. Early game preparation week, so trying to get the most we can out of it and be ready to go on Sunday.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO