NFL

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

By New England Patriots, Paul Perillo
Patriots.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOLPHINS: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats. The New England Patriots will begin the 2021 regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins for the second straight season, and will begin the year with a home game on kickoff weekend for the fifth consecutive season. It will be the 10th time the Patriots open the year against Miami. The last time the Patriots opened the season two years in a row against the same opponent was in 1988 and 1989 against the New York Jets.

www.patriots.com

The Spun

Patriots Had 4 Players In For Workouts On Tuesday

Just a few days ago, the New England Patriots were handed their first loss of the season by division-rival Miami. The Dolphins strolled into Foxboro and walked out with a 17-16 lead thanks to a late fumble from Patriots running back Damien Harris. It’s not the start the team wanted – especially when facing a divisional foe.
NFL
Patriots.com

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

BB: It was obviously a disappointing game. We just didn't do enough. Just didn't do enough to win. We had our chances, had our opportunities. But really all the way across the board, we've just got to do a better job. Really that's about the story of it. There's a lot of things that could have helped us. Just have to coach better, play better, execute better, play better situational football than we did today. I just missed too many opportunities to win.
NFL
Patriots.com

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

BB: Well we've had quite a good opportunity to take a look at Miami here and over the last few days as we've dealt with some roster moves and things like that. Just looking back over the last season, they obviously made a lot of progress. Improved their team and took some more steps this year to do that. Some of the players they've acquired. They're young. It's a talented team. Obviously well-coached. Disciplined. They don't make a lot of mistakes. Take advantage of opportunities. We're going to have to do a really good job of playing a good, sound football game and obviously coach and play a lot better than we did down there in the second game. Got a little head start on Monday, but really this is the week that we're in now. Early game preparation week, so trying to get the most we can out of it and be ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
Quinn Nordin
MassLive.com

Rhamondre Stevenson present as Patriots boast perfect practice attendance ahead of Dolphins game

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots boasted perfect practice attendance once again on a beautiful afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. It was the second straight practice that Bill Belichick’s team had everybody on the active roster accounted for, and Brandon Bolden shed his red non-contact jersey. Rhamondre Stevenson, who reportedly dislocated his thumb last week, was also present and participating.
NFL
Patriots.com

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots. On facing the Patriots... "They're going to be very well-coached, they're going to play hard, they're going to play for a full 60 minutes and we've got to be ready to match that and we've got to be ready to go."
NFL
Patriots.com

Notebook: Harris carries on as opener approaches

After spending his first two years not playing in the season opener, Damien Harris is poised to play a big part in the Patriots offense against the Dolphins on Sunday. With Sony Michel now in Los Angeles and Rex Burkhead in Houston, Harris figures to carry a heavy load as he embarks on his third year and could be poised for a breakout season if he can build on the success he had in 10 appearances in 2020.
NFL
Turnto10.com

Dolphins-Patriots opener a matchup of former Alabama QBs

(AP) — The Dolphins and Patriots split their two meetings last season. Both spent the offseason aggressively upgrading their rosters, and open the 2021 schedule looking to dethrone the Bills in the AFC East. After missing the first game last season, Tua Tagovailoa became the first rookie quarterback to win...
NFL
The Game Haus

The Dolphins Offensive Depth Chart and Notes Against the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins have released their week one depth chart for this weekend’s regular-season game against the New England Patriots. This article will provide a look at the Dolphins’ offensive depth chart and some notes for the upcoming game against the Patriots. The defensive side of the depth chart and notes on that will be provided later this week.
NFL
Patriots.com

Meet Patriots DL Carl Davis: Drummer, Boxer, Humanitarian

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The average National Football League player's career lasts less than four years. In that respect, Carl Davis, now in his seventh NFL season, has beaten the odds. It hasn't been easy for him, however. The Patriots, whom Davis joined in October 2020, are his fifth club since 2015, and this Detroit, Michigan native hopes to stay a while longer.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: The Return of Football Christmas! (Dolphins at Patriots Preview)

Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the 2021 regular season. They look at what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball to come home from Foxboro with a Week 1 victory. They also briefly look at the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, Tua not being named a team captain, and injury updates. Plus, they share their biggest hope for the Dolphins’ 2021 season. All this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots injury report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills questionable for Dolphins game

A Patriots wide receiver has been ruled out for Sunday’s season-opener with the Dolphins, but it wasn’t the one that spent all week on the injury report. Malcolm Perry was a surprise absence at Friday’s walkthrough and won’t make his Patriots debut Sunday due to a foot injury. Bill Belichick had actually claimed the gadget player from the Dolphins when he was waived earlier this month, but there will be no revenge game to open the season.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Dolphins keys to the game: Smith and Henry dictating what New England can do offensively

After a rough 7-9 season, spending boat loads of money in free agency, selecting a quarterback in the first round and a very long summer — we have finally made it. Week 1 is here and the Mac Jones era kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Overshadowed by Jones, the new-look New England Patriots finally get to put the product they spent an entire offseason improving. Led by versatile edge Matt Judon on defense and the Patriots’ dominant tight ends, they finally get to put it all on the field to kick off the 2021 season.
NFL
Patriots.com

Patriots Postgame Show 9/12: Breaking down the loss to Miami

Tune-in as we break down the New England Patriots 16-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. We offer a few injury updates from the game, take a look at Mac Jones performance and more. Plus, we replay postgame press conferences from Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Watch Patriots' Hype Video for Season Opener Vs. Dolphins

WATCH: Patriots' hype video will get you amped for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A new era of New England Patriots football begins Sunday. The Patriots kick off the 2021 season at Gillette Stadium with a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. It should be a fascinating game, as rookie quarterback Mac Jones will make his NFL debut opposite his former Alabama teammate, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL

