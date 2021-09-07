Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots
The New England Patriots will begin the 2021 regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins for the second straight season, and will begin the year with a home game on kickoff weekend for the fifth consecutive season. It will be the 10th time the Patriots open the year against Miami. The last time the Patriots opened the season two years in a row against the same opponent was in 1988 and 1989 against the New York Jets.
