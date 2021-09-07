CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Piece of the Vikings Offseason To-Do List Is Unresolved

By Dustin Baker
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Vikings systematically checked off an offseason to-do list – from new coaches, free agents, the draft, to Harrison Smith’s contraction extension at the end of August. While the sentiment internally from the team and among its fans is positive for a 2021 prognosis, most national entities consider the Vikings a middling team, extremely similar to the 2020 version. Perhaps the same quarterback-coach combo will do that for onlookers.

