Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 911 Operator in First Trailer for Netflix Thriller 'The Guilty'
In the beginning of 2018, a Danish crime thriller drew attention from critics at Sundance Film Festival. The Guilty (or Den Skyldige in the original) was highly praised by its approach to the genre. Instead of having car chases, shootings and all other elements of action-thrillers, this movie happened entirely in one room, through the course of a phone call and with zero visual depictions of its action sequences.collider.com
