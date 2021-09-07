9 Netflix Marvel Characters We Would Love to See Rejoin the MCU

Long before Marvel Studios began to produce TV shows with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s stars, Netflix created a shared universe populated with Marvel’s street-level superheroes: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Unfortunately, while the initial idea was to connect Marvel’s Netflix shows with cinematic releases, the two universes were not united by more than a few references scattered around for fans to find. Even so, Marvel’s Netflix series had a lot more hits than misses, which makes it a shame that a fantastic cast was swept under the rug once Marvel Television shut down in 2019. Marvel Studios took the reins of TV shows while completely ignoring what was already created, and so, Marvel’s Netflix series died. But what if we could bring them back?