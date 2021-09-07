CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

9 Netflix Marvel Characters We Would Love to See Rejoin the MCU

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before Marvel Studios began to produce TV shows with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s stars, Netflix created a shared universe populated with Marvel’s street-level superheroes: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Unfortunately, while the initial idea was to connect Marvel’s Netflix shows with cinematic releases, the two universes were not united by more than a few references scattered around for fans to find. Even so, Marvel’s Netflix series had a lot more hits than misses, which makes it a shame that a fantastic cast was swept under the rug once Marvel Television shut down in 2019. Marvel Studios took the reins of TV shows while completely ignoring what was already created, and so, Marvel’s Netflix series died. But what if we could bring them back?

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Adding 22 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Another week means another deluge of content coming to Netflix, and while nothing instantly demands your attention to the same extent as last Friday’s double-header of Lucifer Season 6 and bruising action movie Kate, there’s still plenty worth adding to your watch-list coming to the platform over the next seven days.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Fans Left Conflicted as Marvel FINALLY Mentions Famous Character in the MCU

There is power in a name. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark said “I am Iron Man” at the end of his titular movie, it launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Brie Larson‘s Vers proclaimed “my name is Carol”, it issued in the MCU’s powerful superhero, Captain Marvel. And when Vin Diesel spoke “I am Groot” for the entirety of Guardians of the Galaxy, it cemented him as one of Marvel’s most popular characters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Krysten Ritter
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
David Tennant
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jessica Henwick
MovieWeb

Squirrel Girl Revealed in Marvel's New Warriors Lost Footage from Canceled Series

We finally have a look at Milana Vayntrub suited up as Squirrel Girl in New Warriors, something many Marvel fans never thought they'd see. Developed by Kevin Biegel for Marvel Television in 2016, the planned New Warriors series was inspired by the Marvel comic books of the same name, following a group of budding superheroes looking to make a positive impact on the world. A pilot episode was shot, but the footage never saw the light of day as the series was canceled.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel comes to Netflix: Why do we love scaring ourselves with horror movies?

Horror movies: you either love them or hate them. It’s rare you’ll find anyone sitting on the fence about cult classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which Netflix has just announced will be getting a sequel.Murderous villain Leatherface will return in a follow-up to the notorious 1974 movie set in the present day, directed by David Blue Garcia.Leatherface is coming to Netflix. @ElsieKFisher, Sarah Yarkin, @jacoblatimore and @MoeDunford will star in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise that is set in the present day and returns to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic— Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
d1softballnews.com

Will we see other characters from The Suicide Squad?

Written by: Noa Persiani – Publication date: 1 hour ago. After announcing the end of filming in July, the director of the TV series Peacemaker, totally focused on the homonymous character introduced within the film The Suicide Squad which has the face of John Cena, director James Gunn enjoyed responding on Twitter to some fans about other characters that might appear in the spin-off.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Television#Netflix Series#Marvel Universe#Iron Fist#Multiverse#The Web Crawler#Marvel S Netflix#Kingpin#Mcu#Stick
purewow.com

This Suspenseful Pierce Brosnan Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & We Can See Why

If it’s been a hot minute since you’ve seen Pierce Brosnan in The November Man, now’s your chance. Although the action film originally premiered back in 2014, it recently became available to stream on Netflix. Since its debut, The November Man has already claimed the number nine spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind He’s All That, SAS: Rise of the Black Swan, Sweet Girl, Vivo and Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.)
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel discovers who is the greatest Spider-Man villain in the comics: will we see him in the MCU?

Spider-Man is, surely, the most famous character of Marvel; and a superhero of such magnitude needs an antagonist to match. And by villains it will not be. Spider-Man comics have always been characterized by having some of the most charismatic enemies and powerful Marvel Comics, some of them as well known and, in turn, twisted as the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Kingpin, The requirements, Venom, Mysterio or, more recently, the vampire Seascape. Now, and thanks to the latest issue of the comic series Sinister War, we know the Spider-Man’s greatest villain in Marvel Comics.
COMICS
NME

‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu reflects on character’s MCU future

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has reflected on his character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who plays the titular superhero in the new film, recently told NME about how much longer he projects being a part of the major franchise. Asked...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy