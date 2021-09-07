Maine State Police Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle, Clinton, Maine

September 1, 2021 – Merced – Merced police officers received information regarding a wanted felon around 7:00 A.M. The suspect, Sergio Garcia (19) was observed driving a stolen white Ford F250 service truck in the area of Rose Ave. and Yosemite Parkway. Officers located the vehicle at Glen and Yosemite Parkway where a short pursuit ensued. Garcia decided to take northbound Highway 99 at a high rate of speed before taking the Martin Luther King Jr. offramp. Garcia proceeded to lose officers by driving erratically through the Smart and Final parking lot. This decision, however, did not end well as Garcia lost control of the vehicle and was captured after a short foot pursuit. Garcia was wanted on several cases involving firearm related offenses. Garcia was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries related to the vehicle crash. Matthew Mendoza, a passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody for several outstanding felony warrants. After medical clearance, Garcia was transported to the Merced County Jail where he was booked for felony evading and several outstanding felony warrants. Mendoza was cited and released for his non-violent felony warrants.

