Maine State Police Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle, Clinton, Maine
The Maine State Police arrested a 46-year-old Wales, Maine man driving a stolen vehicle after he failed to stop for Troopers and lead them on a pursuit in central Maine Monday afternoon. The black 2016 Chevy Camaro was being pulled over on Interstate 95 in Pittsfield around 12:15 p.m. for...
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is on the scene of an "incident" on Union Street in Biddeford. Witnesses described hearing gunshots at the scene,. CBS13 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as soon as we get it.
The calls came in Monday afternoon: Two drivers were sideswiped off Airport Road by a black Land Rover. A third driver was hit near Capital High. Santa Fe officers, with the aid of a police dog, arrested 41-year-old Ruben Mendoza on a slew of charges after he was accused of taking a stolen Range Rover on a reckless driving spree.
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested a man they found riding a stolen mountain bike and served a search warrant, according to the Chico Police Department. On Saturday, police contacted 36-year-old Michael Braun riding a Norco Storm mountain bike that is worth $5,000. Braun was released after police contacted him. An...
According to a press release from the Maine State Police, thanks to a gift from a woman in Bridgton, the reward for information about a 20 year old missing person case is now $20,000. This week the Torres’ learned a local business owner gifted a $3,500 donation that will increase...
Three juveniles have been taken into custody for Arson of a multi unit apartment building fire in Lewiston on Saturday, September 11, 2021, said the Maine State Police. Two 13 year old juveniles and one 14 year old juvenile were taken to the Long Creek Correctional Facility on Monday, September 13, 2021,
A 64 year old has been arrested after two people were shot in Prentiss, Maine on Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021. Both individuals had non life threatening injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. They were taken to Northern Light Health in Bangor. One still remains in the hospital in stable condition while the other person was treated and released.
A 27-year-old man was charged and arrested Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with with Depraved Indifference Murder and Manslaughter in the death of a two month old infant on July 22, 2020. Detectives from the Maine State Police and Deputies from the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department arrested Trevor Averill at his Buckfield...
WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — State police are seeking the public’s help after they located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday. According to police, a silver 2014 Jeep Cherokee was found on Wednesday in the parking lot of Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ on Route 460 in Wakefield. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended and had bullet holes, as well as a shattered windshield.
A Wales man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in a car he stole from a dealership. Police say around 12:15 p.m. Monday they tried to stop a black Chevy Camaro on I-95 in Pittsfield for speeding, aggressive driving, and attaching false plates. [Proposed South...
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) -- A man with an AR-15 rifle “threatened and terrorized” people at the annual Aroostook Band of Micmacs’ Mawiomi of Tribes and then engaged police in a multi-hour standoff in Caribou on Saturday night, according to the Caribou Police Department. Caribou Police officers first confronted Nikolas Martin-Sackett...
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following calls were made to the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post for Manistee County incidents from Aug. 22-28. All calls may not be reported. • A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property at 8:30 a.m. on the 14000 block of Woods Trail in Springdale Township.
September 1, 2021 – Merced – Merced police officers received information regarding a wanted felon around 7:00 A.M. The suspect, Sergio Garcia (19) was observed driving a stolen white Ford F250 service truck in the area of Rose Ave. and Yosemite Parkway. Officers located the vehicle at Glen and Yosemite Parkway where a short pursuit ensued. Garcia decided to take northbound Highway 99 at a high rate of speed before taking the Martin Luther King Jr. offramp. Garcia proceeded to lose officers by driving erratically through the Smart and Final parking lot. This decision, however, did not end well as Garcia lost control of the vehicle and was captured after a short foot pursuit. Garcia was wanted on several cases involving firearm related offenses. Garcia was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries related to the vehicle crash. Matthew Mendoza, a passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody for several outstanding felony warrants. After medical clearance, Garcia was transported to the Merced County Jail where he was booked for felony evading and several outstanding felony warrants. Mendoza was cited and released for his non-violent felony warrants.
On September 2nd around 4:30 p.m., a Lincoln Police officer on patrol saw a white, 2009 Nissan Altima parked in the driveway of a home at 15th and Atlas. A man got into the vehicle, picked something up and returned to the house. The officer identified the vehicle as one...
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-Aug. 1, including the following. OAKFIELD — Trooper Castonguay was driving through Oakfield when he observed a man, whom he recognized and knew had active bail conditions, consuming liquor. Tr. Castonguay conducted a bail check on the man and at the end of his investigation, issued the man a criminal summons for violating his conditions of release by using/possessing liquor.
BELMONT (WGME) -- Police say a Maine couple allowed an out-of-state drug trafficker to use their home to sell fentanyl to Waldo County residents. Maine Drug Enforcement agents they charged 21-year-old Raqwan Ryant of Brooklyn, New York, with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl), and 59-year-old Jere Waterman and 51-year-old Judy Waterman, both of Belmont, were charged with trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl).
LEE, Maine (AP) — A man accused of shooting two people was arrested Monday without incident as one of the victims remained hospitalized. Gary J. LeBlanc, 64, of Prentiss, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of elevated aggravated assault. He was being held at the Penobscot County Jail, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.
New Jersey State Police have arrested a Philadelphia man who allegedly brandished a gun and fired two shots into the sky during a road rage incident last week on the Garden State Parkway. Wellingthon Ayala-Peralta, 36, was charged this week with unlawful possession of a firearm, DWI and related weapons...
WAKEFIELD — State police said a sports-utility vehicle reported stolen from Prince George County was found Wednesday morning with bullet holes in the parking lot of a local barbecue restaurant. State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the unattended Jeep Cherokee was discovered at Q-Daddy's, a recently opened restaurant off U.S....
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Drivers will need to be mindful of bus stops and school zones with more schools opening back up. In Windham, on Windham Center Road, be prepared to slow down between 6:55-7:55 a.m., as well as 1:25-2:25 p.m. In Wells, police say drivers will see signs on Sanford...
Authorities in Maine are looking for a missing man from Merrill. Bryce Clark, 66, was last seen Monday in Oakfield, the Maine Warden Service said. He spoke to family and friends late Monday night and early Tuesday morning claiming his vehicle broke down. It appears Clark's cell phone is no...
