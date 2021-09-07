Matt Riddle ‘Breaks Character’ With Goldberg
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and his son Gage was recently witness sharing a heartwarming moment with one-half of the RAW tag-team champions Riddle in WWE’s latest clip. WWE recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip from SummerSlam 2021. It documented Randy Orton and Riddle’s RAW Tag Team title win over AJ Styles and Omos. At one point during the video, The Original Bro was seen hanging out with the WCW legend and Gage at ringside. He hugged the WWE Hall of Famer and then proceeded to shake his son’s hand. John Cena ‘Imminent’ WWE Return Match Leaks.wrestling-edge.com
Comments / 0