CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Matt Riddle ‘Breaks Character’ With Goldberg

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and his son Gage was recently witness sharing a heartwarming moment with one-half of the RAW tag-team champions Riddle in WWE’s latest clip. WWE recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip from SummerSlam 2021. It documented Randy Orton and Riddle’s RAW Tag Team title win over AJ Styles and Omos. At one point during the video, The Original Bro was seen hanging out with the WCW legend and Gage at ringside. He hugged the WWE Hall of Famer and then proceeded to shake his son’s hand. John Cena ‘Imminent’ WWE Return Match Leaks.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Matt Riddle

On August 31, WWE filed to trademark “BroDown” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term is related to Matt Riddle. Riddle and Randy Orton are the current WWE Raw tag team champions. The purpose is for entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler....
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Reaction To Matt Riddle’s Comments About Roman Reigns

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle took aim at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during a recent interview. Riddle said the following:. “You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles.”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Has the Most Amazing Recap of Howard the Duck

Apparently, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is a big fan of the first movie Marvel ever put in U.S. theaters...and we don't mean Iron Man. It seems as though Riddle is one of the dozens of people who love Howard the Duck. The 1986 comedy, which starred Tim Robbins (Green Lantern), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), and voice actor Chip Zien (All My Children), was a critical and box office disaster, stigmatizing Marvel at a time when comic book movies were not especially common, and burning off some of the goodwill Lucasfilm had built up with Return of the Jedi.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Goldberg
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Damian Priest
Person
John Cena
Person
Randy Orton
Wrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Raw#Wcw#The Wwe Hall Of Famer#Universal Champion
Wrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Inappropriate’ Megan Fox Remark Leaks

Conor McGregor is one of the most infamous names in all of MMA and he surely showed that when he got into an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. In an update to this development, it is being reported why the altercation might have taken place. Megan Fox recently leaked this bad Conor McGregor accusation.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy