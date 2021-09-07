CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Standard Chartered More Bullish on Ether Than Bitcoin, Puts Ether’s Long Run Price at $35K

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 7 days ago

Standard Chartered also said that Ether has more functionality and may potentially replace Bitcoin as the world’s most prominent crypto. Standard Chartered says it is more bullish on Ether than Bitcoin. In its first crypto report released on Tuesday, the British banking giant said that it expects the value of both assets to rise substantially. However, Standard Chartered believes that Ether will see more growth on a relative basis, rising up to 10x its current value.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

This Emerging Altcoin Will Follow the Explosive Price Action of Solana, Predicts Top Crypto Strategist

A prominent crypto strategist and trader says that he sees one emerging altcoin following the explosive price action of smart contract platform Solana. Pseudonymous trader Inmortal tells his 66,600 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Cosmos (ATOM), a project that aims to help developers build different blockchains that can transact and exchange data, creating a decentralized internet of blockchains. According to the crypto analyst, Atom will be the next Solana (SOL), a crypto asset that has meteorically risen nearly 350% in the last 30 days, according to CoinGecko.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $150K, Ethereum A 10X? Here's What An Analyst And The Charts Say For The Cryptos

Following Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) flash crash on Sept. 7, on the day El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, U.K.-based bank Standard Chartered issued fresh price predictions for the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. Analysts at the bank see Bitcoin rising three times its current price and Ethereum skyrocketing a potential 10 times.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Currency#Ether Than Bitcoin#British#Standard Chartered#Btc
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore bank DBS charts ambitious plans for digital exchange

SINGAPORE (Sept 13): Singapore's DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20%-30% annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability. In an interview, DBS's senior executives said DBS Digital Exchange,...
WORLD
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin (BTC) Blockchain Hits Major Milestone with 700,000th Block

The Bitcoin blockchain network has added 100,000 blocks in the last two years. Miners continue to remain active despite several attacks of environmental concerns. The Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain network has attained a major milestone last week on September 11. Last Saturday, Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto network, produced its 700,000th block that processed nearly 1,276 transactions.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Caradano Blockchain Set To Launch Smart Contracts

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is launching smart contracts on the blockchain on Sunday, September 12 at 21:44:51 UTC with the implementation of the Alonzo hard fork. What happened: Caradano currently ranks as the third largest blockchain based on market cap, behind Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The launching of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain sets the stage for direct competition with Ethereum which has utilized them since 2015.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Cardano Upgrades with Smart Contract Functionality after Hard Fork

The Alonzo fork is a change to the existing protocol using Haskell, the functional programming language. It allows the development, and execution of smart contracts on Cardano using Plutus scripts. The blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) launched its smart contract functionality after it had completed its Alonzo hard fork. The firm...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price flirts with $40K, but derivatives data is still bullish

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is facing an intense period of volatility since moving from a $52,950 top on Sept. 7 to a $42,800 low just two hours later. More recently, the $45,000 support was held for a couple of days despite being heavily tested, and this triggered a $3,400 up- and down-swing on Sept. 13.
CURRENCIES
Coinspeaker

Polkadot (DOT) Shines through Crypto Market Rout, Price Crosses $35

Amid the broader market correction, Polkadot (DOT) price has surged significantly. The Polkadot network has been conducting several parachain auctions over the last few weeks. While the overall altcoin space has come under severe selling pressure, Polkadot (DOT) has managed to defy the trend. The world’s eighth-largest cryptocurrency has rallied nearly 15% today. As of press time, Polkadot (DOT) is trading at a price of $35.11 with a market cap of $34.6 billion. With today’s move, Polkadot has managed to swallow last week’s losses. The Polkadot blockchain has become popular because of its ability to facilitate cross-blockchain transfers.
STOCKS
Michigan Daily

Bitcoin is more trouble than it’s worth

Bitcoin, or as many people refer to it online, just ₿, is, for the time being, on the up and up. Earlier this year, Venmo, a financial services company, announced that it will be incorporating Bitcoin transactions into its platform, as the currency recently surpassed a record value of $63,000 per coin. Though Bitcoin has many benefactors in the tech executive class and beyond, this cryptocurrency has limited utility compared to the cost that it takes to maintain the entire system.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) Key Levels

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Forecast: Neutral. BTC/USD determined to break psychological resistance. It’s been a challenging week for both major cryptocurrencies and their alt-coin counterparts after the three largest digital assets, Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) gave back a portion of their recent gains. Despite the official adoption...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

BlackRock CIO Rick Rieder Owns Bitcoin, Bets on Future of BTC

The BlackRock CIO noted that Bitcoin holds significant potential for future price appreciation. Calling it a speculative tool, Rieder believes it’s good to have Bitcoin in one’s portfolio. Some of the biggest investments players in the world have started disclosing their exposure to Bitcoin (BTC). On Thursday, September 9, BlackRock...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum, Cardano have ‘great use cases,’ but this altcoin might lead autumn

Of late, especially after the market crash on 7 September, altcoins have been outperforming Bitcoin. The world’s largest cryptocurrency’s market dominance, for instance, has taken a beating too, falling to just over 41.4% at press time. On the contrary, many of the market’s opposing alts have seen their shares hike. Do these findings signify anything?
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Blockstream Joins Hands with Australian Investment Giant Macquarie for Green Bitcoin Mining

Apart from being an investment partner, Macquarie will also help Blockstream in leveraging green energy renewable solutions at Blockstream’s Bitcoin mining facilities. Post the Chinese crackdown on Bitcoin mining operations in May 2021, the industry has seen a major shift towards adopting green energy solutions. Blockstream, a global leader working on Bitcoin technology is now riding on this industry shift. Thus, Blockstream is working on building zero-emission Bitcoin mining facilities, the first of which will be in North America. With the recent partnership, Blockstream and Macquarie will pilot a Bitcoin mining facility. The two players will explore carbon-neutral alternatives for such facilities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

Money Making Effect of Newly Listed Tokens on AOFEX

AOFEX continues to list quality projects to follow its mission of providing value investing for users and offer opportunities for ordinary investors. This year, Bitcoin hit a new high of $60,000 and NFTs are booming. Metaverse, GameFi and other emerging concepts are being created. Such concepts represent important moments of the blockchain industry. Now the industry is growing quickly and attracting more assets and talents. Frankly, these emerging concepts further accelerate its development. However, we cannot ignore the significance of infrastructure. Public chains, exchanges and various smart contracts have made great contributions to its development.
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100k In 2021 Or Early 2022

Bitcoin is trading close to the $50k region, but analysts at Standard Chartered believe that its price could double in the coming months. Bitcoin is currently struggling below the $50k level, but market experts are confident that it could touch the $100,000 region in the coming months. Several industry experts have touted $100k as the next level for BTC after the cryptocurrency set a new all-time high above $64k earlier this year.
CURRENCIES
Coinspeaker

Solana Attains New Record Along Way in Rally to Become 6th Biggest Crypto

Solana (SOL) has displaced other top-10 assets to attain this record even as the rest of the crypto market is currently in a slow run. Solana (SOL) is currently trading at an all-time record high after surging more than 10,000% this year. Furthermore, the coin experienced a 20% rise in the last 24 hours despite the general crypto lag. This rally is a record position that has pushed Solana’s total market capitalization past the $61 billion mark. The digital currency is now the sixth biggest crypto in the world, according to CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy