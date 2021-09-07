Standard Chartered More Bullish on Ether Than Bitcoin, Puts Ether’s Long Run Price at $35K
Standard Chartered also said that Ether has more functionality and may potentially replace Bitcoin as the world’s most prominent crypto. Standard Chartered says it is more bullish on Ether than Bitcoin. In its first crypto report released on Tuesday, the British banking giant said that it expects the value of both assets to rise substantially. However, Standard Chartered believes that Ether will see more growth on a relative basis, rising up to 10x its current value.www.coinspeaker.com
