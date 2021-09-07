Standard Chartered More Bullish on Ether Than Bitcoin, Puts Ether’s Long Run Price at $35K

Bitcoin, or as many people refer to it online, just ₿, is, for the time being, on the up and up. Earlier this year, Venmo, a financial services company, announced that it will be incorporating Bitcoin transactions into its platform, as the currency recently surpassed a record value of $63,000 per coin. Though Bitcoin has many benefactors in the tech executive class and beyond, this cryptocurrency has limited utility compared to the cost that it takes to maintain the entire system.

