What to know about Minneapolis’ government structure ballot measure, aka the ‘strong mayor’ question

Slight last-minute wrinkle for the Minneapolis policing ballot measure. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “A Hennepin County judge on Tuesday tossed out the current ballot language for a proposal that would clear the way for city officials to replace the Minneapolis Police Department. … The current language ‘is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly, it does not assist the voter in easily and accurately identifying what is being voted on, and it is vague and ambiguous to the point of misleading voters, all of which make it unjust,’ wrote Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson. … Hennepin County officials, who coordinate ballot printing for Minneapolis, previously said in court that if the judge struck the language, they needed to get new wording to the printer by 5 p.m. Tuesday.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO