Is 'No Man's Sky' Worth Playing in 2021? How Updates and Fixes Have Transformed the Once-Disappointing Game

Frontiers, the "biggest update of the year," is out now for No Man's Sky, adding populated settlements, the opportunity to run them, and more. Check out the trailer below:. "With No Man’s Sky, we always want to let players step into the cover of a science fiction book, to explore an infinite universe," says Hello Games founder Sean Murray. "One aspect of that fantasy, perhaps requested more than any other feature, but which has never been possible until now, is wandering across alien planets to find living, breathing settlements." You can even lead these settlements yourself, as Overseer, choosing the name of the settlement, setting up new buildings, attracting more settlers, deciding policies, and overseeing the five key stats of productivity, population, happiness, upkeep costs, and Sentinel alert level. You'll be in charge of greeting new settlers, solving crimes, and deciding on research policies. On top of all that, Frontiers also brings a "huge overhaul" to base building with hundred of new parts. It's a massive update, and you can check everything that's included in the patch notes. As if that wasn't enough, Murray adds that Expedition 3, Cartographers, is "just around the corner."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO