CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New Filtering Method Promises Safer Drinking Water, Improved Industrial Production

tufts.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynthetic polymer membranes mimic the highly selective properties of biological cell membranes. For More Information or to Request a Photo from this News Release, Contact:. A team of scientists at the Tufts University School of Engineering has developed a new filtering technology inspired by biology that could help curb a drinking water-related disease that affects tens of millions of people worldwide and potentially improve environmental remediation, industrial and chemical production, and mining, among other processes.

now.tufts.edu

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
NUTRITION
Williston Daily Herald

Hazards that could be lurking in drinking water

Life on Earth would not exist without water. Plants and animals rely on fresh water daily, even more than some people may recognize. In fact, survival experts note that a human can survive without food for anywhere from eight to 21 days, but only three days to a week without adequate water.
SCIENCE
Field & Stream

Best Water Filters and Purifiers for the Outdoors 2021

The best water purifiers are reliable, easy to use, and lightweight. It allows the user to quickly remove pathogens from a drinking source and have full confidence that the water is clean. From backpacking to an emergency situation, you’ll find a water purifier system that fits your needs in our top picks.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Student collaboration provides new insights into high-quality drinking water at lower cost

Extensive purification is required to produce reliable and tasty drinking water. Purification consists of a series of processes, and water softening is an important step in water treatment. Currently, most water softening processes use a specific type of softening reactor, known as liquid-solid fluidised (LSF) bed reactors. It is estimated that millions of cubic meters of water per year are softened using this approach.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filter#Drinking Water#Surface Water#Water Supplies#Water Molecules#The School Of Engineering#Tufts
Knowridge Science Report

What’s in your cup? Engineers design new approach to ensure safe drinking water

Most Americans take safe, clean drinking water for granted, not realizing that what’s flowing from their faucets likely contains myriad potentially harmful chemicals. A recent study by the non-profit Environmental Working Group revealed that most of us regularly consume water polluted by chemical compounds that could cause a host of health problems, including cancer.
ENVIRONMENT
Futurity

Is your water safe? New method could tell

Most Americans take safe, clean drinking water for granted, not realizing that what’s flowing from their faucets likely contains many potentially harmful chemicals. A recent study by the non-profit Environmental Working Group revealed that most of us regularly consume water polluted by chemical compounds that could cause a host of health problems, including cancer.
FOOD SAFETY
humblemusings.com

Is It Safe to Drink UV Purified Water?

A UV water purification system is a nifty little gadget that’s been around for a while now. In simple terms, a UV water purifier sterilizes contaminated water by treating it with germicidal UV light. Basically, this setup works because UV radiation can do some serious damage to the genetic material of the nasty organisms that might be swarming in unsafe water.
Phys.org

New embryo identification IVF method set to boost cow milk and meat production

Research from the University of Kent, the University of Nottingham and L'Alliance Boviteq Inc., has established a method of significantly improving in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in cattle. This breakthrough is set to greatly reduce pregnancy issues in cows, increase overall meat and milk production, and become a platform for further research...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WebProNews

Nissan Developing Improved Recycling Methods for EV Motors

Nissan is working with Japan’s Waseda University to improve methods for recycling “high-purity rare-earth compounds” from EV motors. Electric vehicles (EVs) may be better for the environment, but that doesn’t mean they are without their own challenges. In particular, EV motors use various rare-earth elements that are difficult and expensive to mine, in addition to having their own environmental impact, making improved recycling a vital endeavor.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Focus

Put down the filter: Tea made with impure water tastes better

Chemical impurities in tap water can cause a thin film to form on the surface of a cup of tea, and these make it taste better than a drink made with pure water, according to researchers at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. Pour yourself a cup of tea and leave it...
DRINKS
advancedsciencenews.com

Drinking water disinfected in minutes by natural and abundant catalyst

Unsafe drinking water has been linked to the transmission of numerous preventable yet deadly diseases that disproportionately afflict people living in poorer regions of the world. According to the WHO, it is estimated that 829,000 people die each year from diarrhea as a result of contaminated drinking water, many of whom are children.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

How This Engineer Is Making Drinking Water Out Of Air

Water is one of the most important resources on the planet. It's recommended that we drink between 2.7 to 3.7 liters of H2O per day, says Mayo Clinic. And according to the World Health Organization, every person actually needs at least 7.5 to 15 liters of water a day to meet the very minimum basic needs of survival, hygiene, and cooking, in addition to hydration requirements.
SCIENCE
gadgetsin.com

WAATR Filtering Water Bottle with 4D Purification System

Using a powerful 4D purification system, WAATR filtering water bottle brings you clean and healthy water. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The WAATR is available in 3 sizes 25oz, 32oz and 40oz. As shown in the images, the filtering water bottle delivers a minimal and streamlined appearance design, and a seamlessly integrated handle on the cap for easy carrying.
VIRUS
mit.edu

Researchers design sensors to rapidly detect plant hormones

Researchers from the Disruptive and Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP) interdisciplinary research group of the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, and their local collaborators from Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), have developed the first-ever nanosensor to enable rapid testing of synthetic auxin plant hormones. The novel nanosensors are safer and less tedious than existing techniques for testing plants’ response to compounds such as herbicide, and can be transformative in improving agricultural production and our understanding of plant growth.
SINGAPORE
albuquerqueexpress.com

What contaminants lurk in the UK's drinking water? An expert explains

Recently, a school project made an alarming discovery: the presence of five times the recommended maximum amount of lead in water samples taken from 14 schools across the UK. Lead is a toxin which even at low levels is capable of affecting children's brain development and reducing their IQ. The news might well make the British public worry about what exactly is lurking in their drinking water.
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

Concentration of microparticles in lakes reflect nearby human activity and land use

Predicting where anthropogenic debris accumulates in aquatic ecosystems is necessary for its control and environmental remediation, but plastic and fiber pollution in lakes is not well studied. A study published in PLOS Biology by Andrew Tanentzap at University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and colleagues suggests that microparticle concentrations in lakes are higher than previously reported, and that human activity and surrounding land use may be a strong predictor of microplastics and anthropogenic fiber pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
nanowerk.com

Identifying activity origin of single-atom catalyst through atom-by-atom counting

(Nanowerk News) Researchers led by Prof. LIU Wei from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators developed a methodology of electron-microscopy-based atom recognition statistic (EMARS) to directly identify the activity origin of Pt/Al2O3 industrial reforming catalyst through atom-by-atom counting of over 18,000 Pt atoms.
CHEMISTRY
dailyhealthpost.com

Make This Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Drink To Detox Your Body

The human body is bombarded with toxins every single day. It is in the air at work and the yard at home. When your body is overwhelmed with these everyday toxins, it can lead to numerous negative heath conditions including cancer. The best course of action to take to protect your health is to help your body heal by reducing inflammation and detoxifying.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy