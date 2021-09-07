New Filtering Method Promises Safer Drinking Water, Improved Industrial Production
A team of scientists at the Tufts University School of Engineering has developed a new filtering technology inspired by biology that could help curb a drinking water-related disease that affects tens of millions of people worldwide and potentially improve environmental remediation, industrial and chemical production, and mining, among other processes.
