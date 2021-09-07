CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics

lakenewsonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven people died in traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were 18 fatalities. The 2021 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, September 3, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 6. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following enforcement...

www.lakenewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Urging Labor Day holiday travelers to be safe and responsible

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With the Labor Day holiday weekend coming up this weekend, the Virginia State Police is urging drivers to hit the roads safely and responsibly. According to a release, traffic fatalities over the Labor Day weekend have been increasing for the past four years. “Last year...
VIRGINIA STATE
kfmo.com

Highway Patrol's Labor Day Accident Statistics

(Jefferson City, MO) Seven people are dead as a result of traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were 18 fatalities. The 2021 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, September 3, through 11:59 pm, Monday, September 6th. Troopers say our state's roads and highways had 351 crashes, 103 injuries, 108 DWI arrests, and 71 drug arrests. On our rivers and lakes the Water Patrol logged 1 fatality, 7 crashes, 4 injuries, 6 BWI arrests, and 18 drug arrests. During the 2020 counting period, the Patrol investigated 278 traffic crashes, which included 140 injuries and 11 of the 18 fatalities. Troopers made 146 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday 2020: Troopers investigated 20 boating crashes involving six injuries and one fatality; and arrested seven people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kq2.com

MSHP reports 7 roadway deaths over Labor Day Weekend

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol was busy during the 2021 Labor Day weekend. Across Missouri, troopers responded to 351 crashes that resulted in 103 injuries and 7 fatalities. The number of crashes increasing from last year's 278, while the number of injuries and fatalities down from last year's 140 injuries and 18 fatalities.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
escalontimes.com

Holiday Travel Enforcement Due For Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day weekend is approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a road trip. In anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP). The holiday enforcement effort begins Friday,...
TRAVEL
abccolumbia.com

SC Troopers out on the roads for the Labor Day Holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are hitting the road on this holiday, you will not be alone. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is out in full force for its annual Sober or Slammer campaign. According to troopers, last year, 14 people died on South Carolina roads during Labor Day,. which they...
POLITICS
KRMS Radio

MSHP Numbers For Labor Day Weekend Down Compared To 2020

Nobody died on the road or on the water in Lake of the Ozarks over Labor Day weekend, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol says there were deaths around the state. Seven people died in car crashes between 6 o’clock Friday night and 11:59 Sunday night. The lone death on...
MISSOURI STATE
Austin Daily Herald

Ask A Trooper: Don’t become a statistic this Labor Day weekend

“Let’s have one last celebration before summer ends! What shall we do?”. “Great idea! Let’s spend thousands of dollars in legal fees! Or…spending months in the hospital might be fun. Or how about dying in a car crash?”. If all of that sounds like a ridiculous way to spend Labor...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Detroit#Mile Marker#Mshp Traffic Statistics#Injuries#Fatalities#Dwi 108 Drug Arrests#Mshp Boating Statistics#Bwi#The Troop C#The Troop F#The Troop D#Mercy Hospital#Mi#University Hospital#Summit Police Department
classichits106.com

Reported shooting in Streator over the Labor Day Holiday

STREATOR – The Streator Police says a suspect involved in an alleged shooting on Monday has been identified. According to authorities, at 10:45 PM on Monday, a person reported being shot at in the 300 block of Sterling Street. No injuries were reported and police say there’s no immediate threat to the public. No further information was released.
STREATOR, IL
Washington Missourian

County offices to close for Labor Day holiday

Several Franklin County government buildings will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 6. Included in those closures are the Franklin County administrative offices, the judicial center, the historic courthouse, the county health department and the county highway department. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will remain open.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
seehafernews.com

Search For Accused Killer Ends With Illinois Arrest

The search for the man accused of killing a 26-year-old Oneida County woman has ended with an arrest in Carol Stream, Illinois. Hannah Miller’s body was found on June 30th, and investigators immediately identified 30-year-old Christopher Anderson as their chief suspect. Anderson and Miller were parents of a child. Oneida...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting on N. 13th Street

BATON ROUGE - A man from Texas has been arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in North Baton Rouge that occurred in late July. On Thursday (September 9), Baton Rouge Police arrested 44-year-old Christopher Bacon, a resident of Houston, in connection with the death of Larry Winfrey. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ourquadcities.com

Body of missing man found, identified

A Colona man who was reported missing has been found deceased in the Rock River. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body found in the Rock River in an unincorporated area of East Moline, according to a Thursday news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
EAST MOLINE, IL
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life,” Damone said. “Good heart, a teddy bear as a person. Well-liked.” Nitosha leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 11. One of the other...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy