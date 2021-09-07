MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics

(Jefferson City, MO) Seven people are dead as a result of traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were 18 fatalities. The 2021 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m., Friday, September 3, through 11:59 pm, Monday, September 6th. Troopers say our state's roads and highways had 351 crashes, 103 injuries, 108 DWI arrests, and 71 drug arrests. On our rivers and lakes the Water Patrol logged 1 fatality, 7 crashes, 4 injuries, 6 BWI arrests, and 18 drug arrests. During the 2020 counting period, the Patrol investigated 278 traffic crashes, which included 140 injuries and 11 of the 18 fatalities. Troopers made 146 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday 2020: Troopers investigated 20 boating crashes involving six injuries and one fatality; and arrested seven people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO