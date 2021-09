Porsche's new concept serves as a foretaste of how its future electric sports cars might shape up. It’s looking increasingly likely that the next-generation 718 Cayman and Boxster will both be fully electric. That’s some way off, we think, as Porsche will no doubt want to stretch out the current internal combustion versions as long as possible. Regardless, the German company has given what is effectively a very early preview of its future small plug-in sports cars.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO