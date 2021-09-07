CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Management change at Mycronic

By GlobalSMTeditor
globalsmt.net
 9 days ago

Mycronic AB (publ) has appointed Pierre Brorsson as Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2021. A Swedish citizen born in 1972 with a MSc in Business Administration from Linköping University, Pierre is currently working in his own company focusing on Acquisitions and Financial Management. He is today engaged as Integration Manager by Atlas Copco for their newly formed Machine Vision Solution division. He was previously Group CFO at Ramirent between 2016 and 2018 and before that held senior positions both as Financial Manager as well as VP Business Development at Atlas Copco.


#Mycronic Ab#Swedish#Msc#Business Administration#Link Ping University#Atlas Copco#Machine Vision Solution#Ramirent#Vp Business Development#Cfo#Corporate Development
