CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

DeRace Vs. EarnBet Vs. Binary Cat Vs. Handy Pick Vs. CFL365: Who's The Fairest Of Them All

By Daniel Jimenez
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Decentralized bets are those that are executed through smart contracts in a blockchain network, so there is no central authority or entity that controls or manipulates them. In decentralized betting, bettors themselves create markets and set odds, so other players decide if they want to bet against the person who acts as the bookmaker. DeRace is an NFT gaming platform based on the. Ethereum blockchain based on a customizable virtual virtual. virtual horse racing universe, where sports bets can be placed.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
godisageek.com

Insider Tips for Online Slot Games

With technological breakthroughs and innovative techniques, almost all the possible human tasks have been turned into online activity and can be done digitally. One such activity is making money by way on online slot machines. If you are tired of doing the same old jobs every single day to make money, you can try something much more exciting. There are many online gambling websites and portals that offer you the opportunity to make money from your home simply by placing bets on the slots and playing online games. So, are you interested in making piles and piles of money all the while having a lot of fun? If yes the hop and make online bets on the gambling games and slots on the internet!
GAMBLING
thekatynews.com

Tips for Locating a First Class Online Sports Betting Site

Many sports bettors have not yet moved their gaming action online. This guide will give you an insight into why they should consider doing so. Millions of sports bets get placed online every single day of the week. There is still a large percentage of the adults that have not yet discovered betting online.There is the need for anyone wishing to place sports bets of any value online to locate a licensed betting site.
GAMBLING
mmorpg.com

Black Desert Console Roadmap for the Rest of 2021 is Packed!

There's a brand new update from Black Desert's Je-seok Jang, the Head of Black Desert Game Design laying out an extensive roadmap for what to expect for the console version of the game during the rest of 2021. First up this month, the current summer season will end on September...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Binary#Fairest Of Them All#Smart Contracts#Derace#Nft
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop PvP guide: How to play as Julianna in PvP

Julianna is someone who will relentlessly hunt down Colt in Deathloop. Funnily enough, you can see how things go from her own perspective via online multiplayer. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you play as Julianna in PvP. Note: For more information, check out our Deathloop guides and features hub....
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Hoard Exchange Marketplace Is a Pawnshop for In-game Items

Gamers are usually intrigued by in-game items, which are a collection of valuables such as firearms, ammunition, or armor that are typically found in action video games. These valuables could also be relics or other special collectibles as in the case of adventure games. These game players are sometimes required...
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

GameStation Incubator and Launchpad Flips the Blockchain Game Development Paradigm

Play-to-earn gaming is one of the hottest trends in crypto these days. Decentralized finance (DeFi) was the breakout blockchain champion of summer 2020, and NFTs have been exploding in popularity since the spring, but what’s leading the crypto charge this fall is a concept that combines both DeFi and NFTs into a blockchain phenomenon that could take a major bite out of the $150 billion revenue the electronic gaming industry raked in last year.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

The Blockchain Gaming Revolution

There is no doubt that Blockchain gaming will be the next big thing, and is ready to break into the mainstream. Just like other industries, the gaming industry has optimized Blockchain technology to increase transparency and fairness. Currently, the Blockchain gaming industry has adapted to even make use of NFTs, a big buzzword in the Cryptocurrency industry.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Staff Picks — Auburn vs. Akron

This is going to be a tough game to pick against-the-spread. We don’t have a feel for how Bryan Harsin coaches non-conference cupcake games yet. Under Gus, we could more or less know the major beats of this kind of game before it kicked off. Does Harsin like to open things up and let his team have some fun? Does he keep things close to the vest to prepare for the next big game? We don’t know, but we’re gonna guess at it anyway!
FOOTBALL
makeuseof.com

How to Use OptiFine to Enhance Minecraft

While we may not know Minecraft for its looks, mods like OptiFine have made it possible to make the game more beautiful. If you've installed OptiFine, you might wonder where you can go next. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about using OptiFine to make Minecraft...
VIDEO GAMES
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
54
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy