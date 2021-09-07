Mark Ruffalo Reveals a New Clip From Tomorrow's Episode of 'What If...?', and Zombies Are Coming

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMark Ruffalo revealed a new clip for tomorrow’s episode of What If...?, which will explore a timeline where Marvel’s greatest heroes became blood-thirsty zombies. The clip brings us back to Avengers: Infinity War, at the exact moment where Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) arrive in New York to recover Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Time Stone. In the alternative timeline, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) rushes out to meet the villains, but the Hulk still refuses to come out to fight. Instead of Strange being kidnapped, however, magic portals open all around the villains, and Iron Man, Wong, and Strange himself show up to completely eradicate the members of the Black Order. Banner watches the brutality of the attack and feels that something’s wrong. When the dust has settled, a closer look at Iron Man’s face reveals the origin of the issue, as the Avenger is unquestionable a zombie.

