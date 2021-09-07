US-Audiobooks-Top-10

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 3. The Afghanistan Papers by Craig Whitlock and The Washington Post, narrated by Dan Bittner (Simon & Schuster Audio) 4. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins,...

Audible is gearing up for the release of The Sandman: Act II, and IGN can exclusively debut the new trailer to this ambitious DC adaptation. Hear the voices of James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen as the next phase in the story of Dream and the Endless gets underway. The Sandman is directed by Dirk Maggs, with Gaiman narrating the episodes and serving as creative director and co-executive producer. Much of the cast from Act I will return, including McAvoy as Dream/Morpheus, Dennings as Death, Sheen as Lucifer, Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare and Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven. New cast members include Regé-Jean Page as Orpheus, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Brian Cox as Augustus, Emma Corrin as Thessaly, John Lithgow as Joshua Norton, David Tennant as Loki, Bill Nighy as Odin, Kristen Schaal as Delirium, Kevin Smith as Merv Pumpkinhead and Niamh Walsh as Nuala. The Sandman: Act II will premiere exclusively on Audible on Wednesday, September 22. The series is free to listen for Audible Plus members, or can be purchased for $34.99 (or one subscription credit). Audible has also made the first chapter of The Sandman: Act I free to listen through October 22, and the first three chapters are available to subscribers of all tiers of Amazon Music.
I’ve probably said it before; I still believe it to be true: September is the best of all months. Among other reasons, is the fantastic lists of books, scheduled to be published in the next few months that get talked about and recommended and compiled by all kinds of people and publications and media outlets… always so interesting to see which titles turn up on multiple disparate lists! So, whatever else the next few months hold in store, this fall has at least this one good thing going for it: great new books! Here is a small selection of the books that we are most looking forward to:
Many people have been reading a lot more because of COVID-19. The pandemic is far from over and summer is winding down, so it’s a safe bet that people will still be looking for good material going into the fall. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of 20 must-read books that will be released in […]
Director Rian Johnson has announced that filming has wrapped on Knives Out 2. Johnson started shooting the sequel for Netflix in June, wrapping the first half of production in Greece by the end of July. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the director revealed that the project is now officially wrapped. He also mentions the new movie Annette, giving high praise to director Leos Carax.
The remembrance centers around a conversation Williams had about his character, and the series itself, with the writers prior to the acclaimed show’s second season, which Williams felt was straying fundamentally from the acclaimed Season One. More from Rolling Stone. Jonathan Majors Honors Michael K. Williams: 'A Man Who Put...
Star of films such as Monsieur N, and TV shows like Fortysomething, The Canterbury Tales, The Virgin Queen, Sherlock, Torchwood and Parades End, Siobhán Hewlett is an Irish actor as well as being a writer, producer, poet and artist. She starred in Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' Act Of Faith, Jimmy's End and now their movie The Show, of which she is an executive producer. But Alan Moore is not the only comic book impresario she has collaborated with.
Goblin , Josh Malerman (Earthling 978-0-9962118-5-7, $50.00, 376pp, hc) October 2017. (Del Rey 978-0-593-23780-3, $28.00, 416pp, hc) May 2021. Cover by Deena Warner. With Goblin, Josh Malerman joins the select group of authors who have given readers a memorable fictional town that will forever mark a spot in the literary map of our minds. Like Gabriel García Márquez’s Macondo or Stephen King’s Castle Rock, Malerman’s Goblin feels like a real place, complete with a complicated, bloody history that mirrors that of many other towns, as well as residents that bring it to life. Also, just like those other towns, Goblin is a place in which magic is real and strange things happen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Imagine 2200, Fix’s climate-fiction contest, recognizes stories that envision the next 180 years of equitable climate progress, imagining intersectional worlds of abundance, adaptation, reform, and hope. Read all 12 stories here. Climate fiction, or cli-fi for short, has emerged as an increasingly popular genre that puts environmental issues front and...
When it comes to horror, some names are synonymous with the genre. Alfred Hitchcock, Dean Koontz, George A Romero, Wes Craven, and Anne Rice, to name a few. Another popular name in horror is Stephen King, responsible for classics like It, The Shining, Carrie, and new favorites like The Outsider and If It Bleeds. His horror style strikes hot and leaves a burn long after you’ve put down his books.
Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. This was to be the weekend the curtain closed on the 22nd edition of Ebertfest. And then that rotten, stinkin’, no-good virus struck again, prompting a third postponement of one of the highlights of C-U’s entertainment calendar. To help...
Keegan-Michael Key, a primetime Emmy winner, is going to make chocolate with Timothee Chalamet in Warner Bros. Wonka. Yum. Deadline confirmed the news about the latest cast member. Wonka is an origin story of Roald Dahl’s famous Willy Wonka character. Dahl’s renowned children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory depicts...
Books can transport readers to far-flung places, send them back (or forward) in time, and open their eyes and minds to new points of view. Authors are well aware of the effects books can have; here are some of the profound things your favorite writers have had to say about books and reading. (You can find these quotes, and many more, in Mental Floss’s The Curious Reader: A Journal for Book Lovers, out now.)
Colm Tóibín’s “audacious, profound, and wonderfully intelligent” (The Guardian) work includes an impressive list of novels, short stories, essays, plays, poetry, and criticism. His novels The Blackwater Lightship, The Master, and The Testament of Mary were shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, and Brooklyn was adapted into the popular BAFTA...
Sometimes there are just too many shows in the streams of content being pumped out of every service. What’s good? What’s fun? What’s worth your while? Rather than submitting to an endless scroll or risking your time on a dud, sometimes the best course of action is to turn to the tastemakers on Twitter to see what they’re watching and enjoying.
Malachi Kirby Cast In Amazon’s Anansi Boys Series. At long last, Amazon has found its Anansi Boys. Variety brings word that Malachi Kirby has been chosen to star as both Charlie Nancy and his brother, Spider, in the upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel. Charlie is a shy Londoner...
Real-life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell share the screen in a new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming drama series “Maid.”. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” the 10-episode drama stars Qualley as Alex, “a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy,” according to Netflix’s description. “Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.”
