US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible is gearing up for the release of The Sandman: Act II, and IGN can exclusively debut the new trailer to this ambitious DC adaptation. Hear the voices of James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen as the next phase in the story of Dream and the Endless gets underway. The Sandman is directed by Dirk Maggs, with Gaiman narrating the episodes and serving as creative director and co-executive producer. Much of the cast from Act I will return, including McAvoy as Dream/Morpheus, Dennings as Death, Sheen as Lucifer, Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare and Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven. New cast members include Regé-Jean Page as Orpheus, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Brian Cox as Augustus, Emma Corrin as Thessaly, John Lithgow as Joshua Norton, David Tennant as Loki, Bill Nighy as Odin, Kristen Schaal as Delirium, Kevin Smith as Merv Pumpkinhead and Niamh Walsh as Nuala. The Sandman: Act II will premiere exclusively on Audible on Wednesday, September 22. The series is free to listen for Audible Plus members, or can be purchased for $34.99 (or one subscription credit). Audible has also made the first chapter of The Sandman: Act I free to listen through October 22, and the first three chapters are available to subscribers of all tiers of Amazon Music.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO