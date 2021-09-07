CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

German industrial production rises more than expected in July

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman industrial production rose more than expected in July as the country overcame supply shortages, according to figures released on Tuesday by Destatis. Industrial production was up 1% on the month following a 1% decline in June, and versus expectations for a 0.8% increase. On the year, meanwhile, output rose 5.7% in July following a 5.4% increase the month before, coming in ahead of expectations of 5.1% growth.

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

China’s factory output, retail sales growth slow significantly

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output rose 5.3% in August from a year earlier, the weakest pace since July 2020, while growth of retail sales also slowed significantly and missed expectations, official data showed on Wednesday. The growth of factory output was slower than a 5.8% year-on-year increase tipped by...
RETAIL
ShareCast

Euro area industrial output bounds back as supply constraints ease

Euro area industrial production bounded past economists forecasts in July, recovering its level from before the pandemic as supply chain disruptions eased. According to Eurostat, in seasonally adjusted terms, industrial output shot up at a 1.5% month-on-month pace, handily beating forecasts for growth of 0.6%. Gains were broad-based by countries...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

UK inflation sees biggest jump since records began

UK consumer price inflation saw its biggest increase in August since records began in 1997, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics. CPI rose to 3.2% from 2% in July, coming in well above the Bank of England’s 2% target and consensus expectations of 2.9%.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

China August Retail Sales Growth Slowest In A Year

Growth in China's retail sales sank in August to a 12-month low, data showed Wednesday, as parts of the country were hit by lockdowns and other containment measures to fight the worst Covid outbreak since its initial spread in 2020. The figures are the latest pointing to a slowdown in...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Production#Energy Production#Ing
AFP

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Fed

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States. The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply. While the recovery was a "milestone," Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the sector was struggling with ongoing supply chain issues, as indicated by a nearly flat increase in motor vehicle production as the sector struggles with shortages of crucial semiconductors.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Europe close: Stocks rally but end off best levels

European stocks attempted a rally on Monday, shrugging off a weaker overnight performance in Asia, after a top European Central Bank official said recent gains in inflation did not yet pose a risk. Speaking on Monday morning, ECB governing council member, Isabel Schnabel, took aim at the doomsayers in Germany...
STOCKS
riverbender.com

Britain’s economic growth slowed more than expected in July

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic growth slowed more than expected in July as concern about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 overshadowed the government’s decision to end most social distancing rules. The economy expanded 0.1% in the month, down from 1% in June. Economists had expected...
ECONOMY
omahanews.net

German imports from China rise 3.9 pct in July

BERLIN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- With goods imported worth 10.7 billion euros (12.6 billion U.S. dollars), China remained Germany's biggest import country in July, up 3.9 percent year-on-year, according to provisional data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday. At the same time, Germany exported goods worth 8.4...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
froggyweb.com

Japan’s July household spending rises less than expected

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt. The world’s third-largest economy is struggling to shake off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the government to impose new...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone Retail Sales rise by 3.1% YoY in July vs. 4.8% expected

Eurozone Retail Sales fell by 2.3% MoM in July vs. +0.1% expected. Retail Sales in the bloc rose by 3.1% YoY in July vs. 4.8% expected. On an annualized basis, the bloc’s Retail Sales increased by 3.1% in July versus 5.0% booked in June and 4.8% estimated. At the time...
RETAIL
ShareCast

Europe midday: Stocks fall after disappointing China data

European stocks had fallen by midday on Wednesday as investors sifted through disappointing Chinese data and the latest UK inflation reading. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3% at 466.40, Germany’s DAX was 0.1% lower at 15,703.48 and France’s CAC 40 was 0.5% weaker at 6,621.78. Data released...
STOCKS
mix929.com

Japan’s Q3 growth forecast more than halved on COVID-19 impact

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s export-reliant economy will grow at less than half the pace in the current quarter than thought just one month ago, held back by local coronavirus outbreaks and the impact from the pandemic abroad, a Reuters poll found. But economists said the world’s third-largest economy would not...
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

Japan’s machinery orders rebound in sign of capex recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core machinery orders rose in July after a dip the previous month, a sign corporate spending is perking up despite the wider hit to the economy from the pandemic. However, the weaker-than-expected rebound may add to concerns about Japan’s already tepid recovery, which has largely relied...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

JD Sports profit soars on US strength and pent-up demand

Pretax profit before exceptional items jumped to £439.5m in the six months to the end of July from £61.9m a year earlier as revenue rose to £3.89bn from £2.54bn. JD said it expected annual headline pretax profit for the full year to be at least £750m. The FTSE 100 retailer declared no interim dividend but said the final dividend could be larger depending on potential trading restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s wholesale inflation hovers near 13-yr high as material costs rise

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s wholesale inflation hovered near a 13-year high in August as raw material imports continued to rise on solid global demand, data showed on Monday, putting pressure on companies to pass on higher costs to households. Many analysts, however, expect companies to keep any price hike moderate...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Europe close: Stocks end mixed amid China concerns, valuations drag

European stocks ended the Tuesday session on a mixed note as a weaker-than-expected reading on US consumer prices failed to assuage inflation concerns and amid Covid-19 concerns in China. "Global stocks have failed to maintain their inflation-fuelled gains, with the DAX providing the only area of strength as UK and...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Wednesday preview: China activity data, Fevertree in focus

All eyes in the middle of the week will be on a raft of key economic activity data in the People's Republic of China. The consensus is for retail sales, fixed asset investment and industrial production all to have slowed further in August. Against that backdrop, at 0700 BST, the...
RETAIL
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy