German industrial production rises more than expected in July
German industrial production rose more than expected in July as the country overcame supply shortages, according to figures released on Tuesday by Destatis. Industrial production was up 1% on the month following a 1% decline in June, and versus expectations for a 0.8% increase. On the year, meanwhile, output rose 5.7% in July following a 5.4% increase the month before, coming in ahead of expectations of 5.1% growth.www.sharecast.com
