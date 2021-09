London stocks were set to edge lower at the open on Monday following a downbeat session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open seven points lower at 7,022. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today’s European market open looks set to carry on from the weakness that we saw at the end of last week, with a lower open as Asia markets slip back on reports that Chinese authorities want to break up Alipay, and separate it from Ant Group’s wider business."

