Safestore ups guidance as revenue soars

MEDIA RELEASE - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Lalique Group announces half-year results 2021 Zurich, 15 September 2021 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, increased its operating revenue by 32% to EUR 64.7 million and generated EBIT of EUR 4.4 million in the first half of 2021. While still impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the business recovered strongly in the second quarter of 2021. In particular, perfume sales grew significantly in all segments. For the full year 2021, the Group continues to expect sales growth in the double-digit percentage range.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO