The Guilty: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraining Day director Antoine Fuqua is teaming up with the one and only Jake Gyllenhaal for a brand new thriller that hopes to leave you on the edge of your seat, and it's coming straight to Netflix. The film in question is called The Guilty, and it stars Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatch operator that seems to be experiencing a pretty normal morning — until he gets a call from a woman who is actively being abducted.

Jake Gyllenhaal
Antoine Fuqua
Nic Pizzolatto
