CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Boston Tennis Club Volleys Back After Pandemic

By NBC San Diego
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus continues to hit businesses hard with unforeseen challenges, new variants and seemingly endless controversies around vaccines and safety. Yet, in the game of tennis, every hit is an opportunity to volley back and keep the game going. The Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center in Dorchester, Massachusetts, had to...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Boston Hotels Continue To Suffer From Pandemic Losses

BOSTON (CBS) – You can find crisp bedding, clean white towels, and comfy seating areas inside one of XV Beacon’s suites, but not every room of the Beacon Hill hotel is filled with guests on a sunny Labor Day weekend. “We ran about a 75 percent occupancy, 70, 75 percent....
BOSTON, MA
Du Quoin Evening Call

Sports, clubs back in action at DHS after COVID-fueled hiatus

Sports and activities at Du Quoin High School are fully back in session, after school officials determined on Tuesday that the spike in COVID cases and quarantines did not make DHS a coronavirus hot spot. And, by Thursday, there were more students coming off of quarantine than were getting sick...
DU QUOIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
miami.edu

Pandemic perspectives: Back to the stadium

But the biggest difference from a year ago to today is the lack of hope for a return to pre-pandemic normality. Like the stages of grief, people across the world have raged against COVID-19 protocols, felt the pain of lost loved ones and the anger of lost freedoms, and watched as each silver lining fell to news of disaster. In order to provide a picture of the pandemic today, The Miami Hurricane interviewed nearly 100 students, faculty, and staff at the University of Miami about their life as it stands living in a world turned upside down.
MIAMI, FL
Boston Magazine

Boston Is Back to School: What You Need to Know

If you find yourself riddled with anxiety and asking an avalanche of questions as your child transitions to in-person learning, rest assured you’re not alone. Delta. Mask mandates. Still no vaccines for children under 12. This September isn’t exactly what students, teachers, or parents imagined on the last day of classes in June. Still, at a time of great uncertainty, one thing is sure: The kids are finally going back. If you find yourself riddled with anxiety and asking an avalanche of questions as your child transitions to in-person learning, rest assured you’re not alone. What’s the best way to stay safe? How can I keep my student motivated? And will my kid still get into college? We went searching for answers. Plus, our annual ranking of the top high schools in Greater Boston.
MetroTimes

Back to school in a pandemic

Yesterday, my 3-year-old daughter, Emmalee, started preschool. Like in many households with young kids, our morning was aflutter with the usual season’s excitement: the promise of new friends, the anticipation of new learnings, and last-minute adjustments to a new routine. But this back-to-school season has been... heavy. On the one...
The Drum

Playboy: Tennis Club

In an ode to the legendary brand's iconic sporty pictorials and admiration for the sport of tennis, Playboy is rolling out a campaign tied to the launch of Tennis Club, a soft retro-meets-streetwear hybrid collection of wardrobe staples that call back to the brand's extensive history with tennis. Shot in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Club#Pandemic#African American#Sportsmen
thelickingnews.com

The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl is back

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl or “Guns N Hoses” softball game is returning to Texas County on Saturday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Houston Tiger Baseball Field. Texas County Law Enforcement will take on the Texas County Fire Department/EMS/Dispatch and the winner gets the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl plaque. The game will benefit the Texas County Shop With a Hero Program that benefits children in Texas County.
WALA-TV FOX10

Sports injury clinic from USA Health

Injuries are a part of the game, but sometimes, waiting to be seen by a doctor is the hardest part. Now, USA Health wants to see athletes sooner at their Saturday Sports Injury Clinic. Dr. James Slauterbeck, Chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery at USA Health, sat down with FOX10 News Lenise...
bookriot.com

On Community: Virtual Book Clubs During the Pandemic

Books are always a trusted coping mechanism during stressful times. For all that reading is usually a solitary activity, it also is, when it comes down to it, about community. At the risk of venturing into Cliché Central territory, we read because we want to feel connected to others. Book clubs take this connection one step further. Eben Ramsey, from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, said it best: “We clung to books and to our friends; they reminded us that we had another part to us.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
bethelathletics.com

Home Opener for Volley Cats

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats host Mississippi University for Women Tuesday in their 2021 home opener. Action begins in Crisp Arena at 6 p.m. The Lady Cats are off to a 4-1 start while the Owls of MUW will bring a 0-3 slate to McKenzie. Bethel has victories...
Devils Lake Daily Journal

NDSU bison strides holds mental health and learning workshop and skills test

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota State University Bison Strides recently hosted a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning (ESMHL) Workshop and Skills Test Aug. 19-22 on the NDSU campus. The event was facilitated by two PATH Intl. faculty, one from Kansas and one from Pennsylvania, for 17 attendees from eight different states.
MENTAL HEALTH
Caught in Southie

Back in Action – Boston Bagel Company

After being closed for several months (maybe even longer), Boston Bagel Company is back open! According to a message sent to us on Instagram – the bagel and coffee shop located at the corner of L + Broadway was open on Monday morning!. Boston Bagel has not posted on social...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Los Angeles

Rebound Season 4, Episode 1: Boston Tennis Club Bounces Back as Pandemic Serves New Challenges

The coronavirus pandemic may have threatened small businesses across America, but these companies are rising up despite the challenges. In "Rebound," we go behind-the-scenes of three Black-owned businesses to see how they are bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it’s making handcrafted jewelry, comfort treats, or special combs, each business has a unique and refreshing story to tell.
NBC Chicago

Rebound Season 4, Episode 1: Boston Tennis Club Bounces Back as Pandemic Serves New Challenges

The coronavirus pandemic may have threatened small businesses across America, but these companies are rising up despite the challenges. In "Rebound," we go behind-the-scenes of three Black-owned businesses to see how they are bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it’s making handcrafted jewelry, comfort treats, or special combs, each business has a unique and refreshing story to tell.
CBS Boston

Boston Hotels Continue To Suffer From Pandemic Losses

BOSTON (CBS) – You can find crisp bedding, clean white towels, and comfy seating areas inside one of XV Beacon’s suites, but not every room of the Beacon Hill hotel is filled with guests on a sunny Labor Day weekend. “We ran about a 75 percent occupancy, 70, 75 percent. Normally we would have been full though,” said Hotel General Manager Amy Finsilver. XV Beacon and hotels around Boston continue to claw back from the first blows of the pandemic that crippled the hospitality industry. According to the latest U.S. Jobs report, the unemployment rate in leisure and hospitality is at 9.1 percent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy