Rays rookie sensation Wander Franco ties Mickey Mantle's on-base streak

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Suffice to say, Wander Franco is having a very impressive rookie campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 20-year-old infielder really made his mark on Monday against the Boston Red Sox when he reached base for the 36th consecutive game, tying icon Mickey Mantle for the second-longest on-base streak by a player 20 years old or younger.

Franco achieved the milestone in his first at-bat of the game, hitting a triple off of Boston's Chris Sale. He ended the day 4-for-6 with three hits as the Rays rallied from behind to defeat the Red Sox 11-10 in extras.