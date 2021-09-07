CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays rookie sensation Wander Franco ties Mickey Mantle's on-base streak

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZ5AM_0bop1EEp00
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Suffice to say, Wander Franco is having a very impressive rookie campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 20-year-old infielder really made his mark on Monday against the Boston Red Sox when he reached base for the 36th consecutive game, tying icon Mickey Mantle for the second-longest on-base streak by a player 20 years old or younger.

Franco achieved the milestone in his first at-bat of the game, hitting a triple off of Boston's Chris Sale. He ended the day 4-for-6 with three hits as the Rays rallied from behind to defeat the Red Sox 11-10 in extras.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: John Wall, Rockets to work together on trade

The Houston Rockets have entered a rebuilding phase with their young core of players, and they are not going to force John Wall to be a part of it. Wall and the Rockets met recently and will work together to find a new home for the five-time All-Star, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. That will have to be by way of a trade, as there are no plans for the two sides to explore a buyout agreement.
NBA
Yardbarker

Seattle expected to host MLB All-Star Game in 2023

Major League Baseball is finalizing plans to host 2023 All-Star festivities at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. MLB has yet to make an official announcement on the news. Seattle has twice before hosted the All-Star Game — at the Kingdome in 1979 and at T-Mobile Park...
MLB
Yardbarker

Six-time All-Star Ryan Braun announces retirement

Braun, 37, spent his entire 14-year career with Milwaukee. He’s a six-time All-Star who was named MVP of the National League in 2011. His 352 career home runs are more than any other player in Brewers history. There will now be a debate over whether Braun deserves a spot in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Chris Sale
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose game to Tigers, Wander Franco to injury

DETROIT — That the Rays lost 10-4 to the Tigers on Friday night was frustrating enough, between the opportunities they wasted and the bad group effort by the bullpen, culminating with a seventh-inning grand slam off Andrew Kittredge. But there may have been a bigger loss. Rookie Wander Franco left...
MLB
Fox News

Franco’s massive on-base streak hasn’t happened in 65 years

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco has oft been considered the top prospect in baseball for the last two seasons, and now we know why. The 20-year-old shortstop just extended his on-base streak to 30 games, thanks to a two-run single Monday night versus the struggling Red Sox. The Rays didn’t even bring him up this season until June, and he’s already amassed one of the game’s most difficult accolades in two months.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
Axios

The Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco is making baseball history already

In his debut season, Wander Franco is on pace to break records set by baseball greats like Ted Williams and Ken Griffey Jr., DRays Bay reports. Franco has reached base in 48 of his first 53 games as a big leaguer. He’s one of just two players under 21 to reach base in that many games over his first 53 games — Willie Mays was the other.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Twins: Wander Franco back in the lineup

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays take on the Twins this afternoon and have rookie shortstop Wander Franco back in the lineup. Franco left Thursday’s game against the Red Sox after a seventh-inning walk due to what the Rays said was a headache, then sat out Friday. He was examined several times by doctors and went through a battery of tests, including for concussion symptoms, and was cleared to return Saturday, including approval by MLB and players union medical officials.
MLB
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Franco ties a Mantle mark, Civale returns

Rays rookie Wander Franco has reached base safely in 36 straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the majors and is tied with Mickey Mantle for the best by an American League player under age 21. Frank Robinson holds that MLB record with 43 straight for the Reds in 1956. The 20-year-old Franco tripled in his first at-bat Monday at Fenway Park. He wound up with four hits as the AL East leaders beat Boston 11-10 in 10 innings. Franco is hitting .290 and has scored 48 runs and driven in 36 since making his big league debut this year. At the time of his promotion in June, he was considered the best minor league prospect in baseball.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald-Palladium

Rays' Franco extends streak, exits with hamstring tightness

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit because of tightness in his right hamstring Friday night. “We’ll know more, but hopefully we caught it early enough,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after a...
MLB
chatsports.com

The Rays have placed Wander Franco on the injured list

Wander Franco was placed on injured reserve by the Rays on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Franco had to leave the game early Friday after injuring that hamstring while running the bases. Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A to take the place of Franco on the roster. The Rays have yet to announce a timetable for when Franco might return to the team. Franco will have an MRI on Saturday to determine when he might be able to return to the Rays.
MLB
raleighnews.net

Without Wander Franco, Rays attempt to take series from Tigers

Shortstop Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A Durham by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and picked up where star rookie Wander Franco left off. Walls had two hits and a run scored in Tampa Bay's 7-2 win at Detroit. Walls took the roster spot of Franco, who went on the 10-day injured list witha hamstring strain. Walls likely will get most of the starts at shortstop while Franco mends.
MLB
draysbay.com

Rays 1, Blue Jays 8: It definitely was not a win!

The Rays are in Toronto to open a three-game series against the red-hot Blue Jays. Collin McHugh took the mound as an opener against Alek Manoah. Before anything, it’s best to get this fact out of the way now: the offense did nothing all game long until the top of the 9th inning. The Rays offense, that is. Toronto’s offense did more than enough.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Former Phillies pitcher to sign with Padres after release

Former Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta is signing with the Padres. Another former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher is headed to the National League West. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the San Diego Padres are “close” to signing Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Phillies as recently as 2020. Arrieta spent...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy