Braselton, GA

Braselton downtown authority, town manager recognized by state group

mainstreetnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBraselton’s town manager, Jennifer Scott, and the town’s Downtown Development Authority were honored at the recent Georgia Downtown Association annual conference. Scott was recognized for completing the Georgia Downtown Development program Level I professional certification. Certification requires at least two years of experience, 50 hours of documented training class time and letters of recommendation. Recipients must undergo an oral and written exam focusing on downtown issues, tools and resources.

www.mainstreetnews.com

