When the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck made its debut, it impressed us with its design, range, and capability. Besides looking quite different from any pickup truck on the market today, the Rivian R1T has a ton of storage space provided by its 4.5-foot bed, its frunk, its in-bed trunk, and its gear tunnel. The latter storage compartment is located under the rear seat and accessible from small drop-down panels located between the rear doors and the rear wheels on either side of the bed. During our recent Trans-America Trail (TAT) road trip with the 2022 Rivian R1T, we had ample time to see how much stuff actually fits into the gear tunnel, and—spoiler alert—we discovered it's a hugely beneficial feature.

