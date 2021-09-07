CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales': Luke Skywalker joins the Empire in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Luke Skywalker becomes a pilot for the Galactic Empire in the first trailer for animated Halloween special, Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales.

The Jedi Master goes down a different path in life after being able to make wishes using a Wookiee's paw in the clip released on Tuesday.

Luke Skywalker wishes to be a pilot and is then recruited by the Empire where he later meets Darth Vader.

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales will also present two other creepy stories about a young Ben Solo meeting Ren for the first time and how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn.

The animated special, which comes to Disney+ on Oct. 1, will take place following the events of The Rise of Skywalker as Poe Dameron and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet of Mustafar.

Poe encounters Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is turning it into a luxury hotel inspired by the Sith. Poe, BB-8, Graballa, her mechanic Dean and Vader's loyal servant Vaneé then venture deep into the castle where Vaneé will share the three creepy stories.

Tony Hale is voicing Vaneé, with Christian Slater as Ren, Jake Green as Poe, Dana Snyder as Graballa, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8 and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

David Shayne penned the script and is an executive producer. Ken Cunningham is serving as director.

