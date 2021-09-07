Sunshine to Start Before Mid-Week Thunderstorms, Downpours

Bright blue skies, clean air and warm, early-fall weather; the past few days have been amazing! There’s more like it in the forecast, and I encourage you to take advantage while you can. There are big changes on the way for the weekend. In the meantime, expect a sunny day on Tuesday. It will be cool at the bus stop, as our morning low will drop into the 40s. High temperatures will climb into mid 70s, which is exactly average. The winds will pick up a little and some high clouds will start to drift in late in the day as a weak weather system passes by to our north.

