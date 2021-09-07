Sunshine to Start Before Mid-Week Thunderstorms, Downpours
Delightful, early September weather brings a low-stress return to post-Labor Day school and work routines, at least when it comes to weather impacts!. Crisp, cool morning temperatures are in the 50s (40s in Northern valleys) and daytime highs are on either side of 80° with low humidity. That crisp air makes it possible for one and all to enjoy comfort outside, with the only exception being for ragweed pollen allergy sufferers, as the pollen count remains high.www.nbcboston.com
Comments / 0