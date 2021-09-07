CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine to Start Before Mid-Week Thunderstorms, Downpours

By Meteorologist Matt Noyes
nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelightful, early September weather brings a low-stress return to post-Labor Day school and work routines, at least when it comes to weather impacts!. Crisp, cool morning temperatures are in the 50s (40s in Northern valleys) and daytime highs are on either side of 80° with low humidity. That crisp air makes it possible for one and all to enjoy comfort outside, with the only exception being for ragweed pollen allergy sufferers, as the pollen count remains high.

www.nbcboston.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com

Cloudy Tuesday With Thunderstorms, Humidity on the Way

There’s a whole lot to love in the forecast today. Plenty of dry air, some sun and a refreshing breeze off the water. Granted, we’re not in the low 80s like in the past two days, but we’re not sweating it out with soupy air and the threat for storms, either. Our breezes will be from the southeast, so 70s will have to do today.
nbcboston.com

Temperature Fluctuations, Humidity and Thunderstorms Ahead

We had another taste of fall this morning, but summer is hanging on. Battling temperatures will continue to fluctuate this week. As we’re getting ready to enjoy a beautiful afternoon, our temperatures will be staying in the mid 70s today. We’ll be having mostly sunny skies with a few clouds popping up, but no precipitation for now.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture yields tropical downpours mid-week

TUESDAY: Gradually through the day, chances for rain and storms will also increase as the rain impacts from Nicholas spread eastward. Highs will top in the 70s south, 80s north. Winds could also turn a bit breezy at times; gusting to 30-35 mph at times, mainly in southwest Mississippi tonight. Rain bands from Nicholas will continue to rotate in overnight with heavy rain at times. A rogue spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, but the risk remains low. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible through the day.
newsnet5

FORECAST: Hot & humid before tonight's thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Temps soaring to near 90º! Sunshine working together with a gusty southwest wind really helping the heat roll in. It'll all be hanging around for 1 day. Tonight's cold front will sweep through bringing in MUCH cooler air. That also means thunderstorms. Plan on strong to potentially damaging...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOK-TV

Rainy pattern will continue through mid-week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to make their way through East Mississippi and West Alabama for the remainder of Monday evening. Not all of us will get the rain but we will all have the chance before we dry out overnight into Tuesday. Lows will drop into the upper 60′s. As tropical storm Nicholas weakens after making landfall Monday evening, it will push towards our area .
MERIDIAN, MS
wtvy.com

Rain Arrives For Mid-Week

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of clouds are on the way for the coming days as the remnants of Nicholas bring deep moisture into the Deep South. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with more rain at times for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be running below normal over the days ahead.
nbcboston.com

Severe Storms to Sweep Across New England Wed.; Brief Tornadoes Possible

Our fall feel in New England will give way to more summer-like weather by midweek. The humidity is on the rise Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the northeast. Southern New England will have clouds and showers Wednesday morning, while a few storms and showers will be found along the boundary in northern New England.
nbcboston.com

New England Fall Foliage Guide 2021: Maps, Peak Color Forecast and More

Fall is in the air! We are starting to feel the cooler, less-humid air occasionally as the season changes. And it is beginning to look like autumn as the leaves start their changeover to the brilliant colors New England proudly displays to tourists everywhere. This season our foliage forecast is...
