Wrestling Legend Says WWE Has A Problem In AEW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook this morning and issued a video warning to WWE following the AEW All Out debuts of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho. Foley titled his video, “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM.” You can read his full comments and watch the video below:

wrestlinginc.com

