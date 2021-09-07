CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse School District to implement COVID testing program

news8000.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The School District of La Crosse will begin implementing a free voluntary COVID-19 testing program tomorrow. The testing program will have two parts: in-school PCR testing for symptomatic students, and drive-up/walk-up testing sites at several locations throughout the district. Aimee Zabrowski, the district’s director of student services, said permission from a parent or guardian is required for all student testing.

