CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Jade Dust – “Margin Of Error”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago, the brand-new Santa Barbara hardcore band Jade Dust introduced themselves to the world with a really great demo. Jade Dust, who came together during the pandemic, are fervently dedicated to the sound of mid-’80s DC hardcore, a tributary of the genre that demands fervent dedication. That fabled Revolution Summer moment was the time that DC’s hardcore musicians, while still very much remaining hardcore musicians, opened themselves up to things like melody and vulnerability. And while there’s something a little cosplay-ish about reviving that exact sound 25 years later, the sound still rules.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Mastodon – “Pushing The Tides”

Mastodon have announced a new album, Hushed And Grim, which will be out on October 29th. It’s produced by David Bottrill and they recorded it in their hometown of Atlanta. The band’s last proper album was 2017’s Emperor Of Sand, though last year they released a collection of rarities and put out new songs on the Bill & Ted Face The Music and Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtracks.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Voka Gentle – “Respect My Eccentricity, Pt. 2”

We haven’t checked in on London trio Voka Gentle since they were known as Wovoka Gentle, but things are in motion for the group. Next month they’ll release an album called WRITHING!, the follow-up to their 2019 debut Start Clanging Cymbals. Its latest single, “Respect My Eccentricity, Pt. 2,” is out today along with a performance video recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath. The twilit, guitar-driven indie rock track evokes Yo La Tengo or the Clientele, with some gritty guitar work that was inspired by Pavement but ended up sounding a bit like Radiohead.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Nation Of Language – “A Word And A Wave”

Rising Brooklyn synthpop greats Nation Of Language are gearing up for the release of their new album A Way Forward, the follow-up to last year’s excellent debut Introduction, Presence, in a couple of months. Early tracks “Across That Fine Line,” “Wounds Of Love,” and “This Fractured Mind” have all showed the band subtly pushing their sound forward without losing any of their essential Nation Of Language-ness. And now they’re back with another new song, the moody synth ballad “A Word And A Wave.” As songwriter Ian Devaney explains:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margin Of Error#Bandcamp
Stereogum

µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – “The Secret Garden”

Mike Paradinas, the Planet Mu label boss who records music under the name µ-Ziq, has announced a new album called Secret Garden with Hannah Davidson, aka Mrs Jynx. “I’ve always thought Hannah’s melodic sensibilities chime well with my own,” Paradinas says, “and I’ve wanted to collaborate with her for a long time, since [her 2010 album] Shark Carousel in fact, because she’d written some melodies that I wish I had.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear The Charlatans’ Newly Unearthed 2001 Track “C’mon C’mon”

The Charlatans’ have unearthed the lost track “C’mon C’mon,” originally recorded for 2001’s Wonderland, which celebrates its 20th anniversary tomorrow. “C’mon C’mon” will be included on the Charlatans’ upcoming box set A Head Full Of Ideas, a career-spanning collection that features five albums and an exclusive 7-inch single. “It’s about...
MUSIC
Stereogum

PLOSIVS – “Hit The Breaks”

PLOSIVS are a new punk band featuring John Reis of Hot Snakes/Drive Like Jehu/Rocket From The Crypt, Rob Crow of Pinback, Atom Willard of Against Me!, and Jordan Clark of Mrs. Magician. “I think part of why we started this group is that we needed a positive reaction to combat the overwhelming uncertainty of life,” Reis says. “We need to make stuff with guitars and voices to feel normal.”
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Makthaverskan – “This Time”

The soaring Swedish dream-rockers Makthaverskan haven’t released an album since 2017’s III, though they briefly emerged a couple years ago with a pair of new tracks. But today they’re back in full force with news of a new album, För Allting, which they recorded with HOLY’s Hannes Ferm and which will be out on Nov. 11. Lead single “This Time” is the sort of finely-tuned slice of heaven that we’ve come to expect from the Gothenburg-based band, with an explosive chorus from Maja Milner: “It won’t matter/ This time, it’s too late/ This time, it won’t matter.” Listen below.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Smile – “Eon” (Feat. Freja The Dragon)

Smile — not to be confused with the Smile — is the duo of Peter Bjorn And John’s Björn Yttling and Caesars/Teddybears’ Joakim Åhlund. The Swedish pop songwriters last teamed up to release their debut album A Flash In The Night way back in 2012, and now they’re announcing another one called Phantom Island, their first new music in nine years.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Half the Stereogum staff is heading...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bad Bad Hats – “Milky Way”

In a few days, the Minneapolis trio Bad Bad Hats will release their good, good new album Walkman. They’ve already shared the early songs “Detroit Basketball” and the title track, and now they’ve dropped the sparkling power-pop banger “Milky Way,” a supremely catchy piece of DIY fuzz-pop. The “Milky Way”...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Absolutely Free – “Remaining Light”

It’s been nearly seven years since the Toronto pop experimentalists Absolutely Free released their self-titled debut. In a few months, they’ll finally follow it up with the new Jorge Elbrecht-produced album Aftertouch. We’ve already posted early track “How To Paint Clouds,” as well as “Still Life,” a song originally released in 2018. Today, Absolutely Free have also shared another singer called “Remaining Light.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Hatchie Shares Video for New Song “This Enchanted”

Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has shared a new song, “This Enchanted,” via a video for it. It is her first single for Secretly Canadian and her signing with the label has also been announced today. “This Enchanted” again finds Hatchie ably putting a modern spin on early ’90s shoegaze music, producing a song that’s at once pleasing to old school fans of the genre but is also accessible to contemporary listeners with no proven affinity for shoegazers. The video finds Pilbeam wandering around a city at night while wearing angel wings, as well as showing her performing the song with her band. Watch it below, followed by the single’s cover art.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Nessa Barrett’s Dark, Honest World of Songs

Songwriter and performer, Nessa Barrett, is the very young, very popular, and very capable songwriter you’re about to hear from just about every day. She has earned millions of YouTube streams for her dark, pop- and rock-infused tracks ever since dropping her single, “Pain.”. On Friday, September 10, Barrett released...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Rid Of Me – “Myself”

Naming your band after one of PJ Harvey’s best albums is a bold move, but Rid Of Me seem plenty ambitious. After releasing their debut EP in the spring of last year, the Philadelphia group has announced their first full-length album, Traveling, which will be out in December. Lead single “Myself” is a rousing upward swirl of noisy chaos, with Itarya Rosenberg providing the ominous intonations at the song’s center: “And I will stop breathing/ Will lose all control for a clung ego.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spy – “Exceptional American”

Last year, because of the pandemic, it became possible for new punk bands to make a name for themselves without ever once playing a show. This would’ve been unthinkable at any other point in history, but it’s what happened with the Bay Area hardcore punk band Spy. In July of 2020, Spy released Service Weapon, a debut EP that blasted through four songs in seven minutes. On that EP, Spy sounded raw and scuzzy and beautifully ugly, and the world took notice. At this point, Spy have played a few shows, and they’ve got more coming up with bands like Municipal Waste and Ingrown. And now they’ve got another EP on the way.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Barrie – “Dig”

Barrie, the musical project of Barrie Lindsay, has always specialized in crisp metropolitan indie-pop. Both on stage and on record, the band has carved out a distinct stylistic identity, one adjacent to the likes of Yumi Zouma and Alvvays, like a dreamier spin on Fleetwood Mac. On her new single, she tweaks that identity somewhat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
xpn.org

Hayley Ellison is lost in love on “The Pillow Song”

Philly-based singer-songwriter Hayley Ellison caught our attention last year with I’ll Wait Till I Learn, a home-recorded collection we described at the time as “introspective, intimate songs about living in your 20s amid the confusion of 2020.”. While that collection was very off-the cuff, with most songs recorded in one...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Xenia Rubinos – “Don’t Put Me In Red”

Xenia Rubinos has already released five singles from her upcoming album Una Rosa: “Who Shot Ya?,” “Did My Best,” “Cógelo Suave,” “Working All The Time,” and “Sacude.” And today, she’s sharing one final single before the LP’s release next month, the Rita Indiana- and Rumba-influenced track “Don’t Put Me In Red.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hyd, The Co-Creator Of PC Music’s QT, Releases Debut Single “No Shadow”

Hyd is the new solo project of Hayden Dunham, the interdisciplinary artist previously known as the co-creator of QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE. Cook, Caroline Polachek, and umru all contribute production to her self-titled EP out in November, and today, she’s sharing one of its tracks. The shadowy electronic...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy