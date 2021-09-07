Jade Dust – “Margin Of Error”

Last year, because of the pandemic, it became possible for new punk bands to make a name for themselves without ever once playing a show. This would’ve been unthinkable at any other point in history, but it’s what happened with the Bay Area hardcore punk band Spy. In July of 2020, Spy released Service Weapon, a debut EP that blasted through four songs in seven minutes. On that EP, Spy sounded raw and scuzzy and beautifully ugly, and the world took notice. At this point, Spy have played a few shows, and they’ve got more coming up with bands like Municipal Waste and Ingrown. And now they’ve got another EP on the way.

