Botetourt County, VA

‘American Sherlock’ author in special virtual event September 23

Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
We’re used to hearing scientific evidence, like DNA, presented in murder trials these days to help unravel clues to what really happened. But not that many decades ago, that wasn’t normal. Science and law kept to their own spheres, making it easier for the guilty to go free and the innocent to be sentenced.

One man changed the legal system forever by introducing science into the process of criminal investigation. Throughout a career starting in the 1920s, Edward Oscar Heinrich used science to solve at least 2,000 cases. Despite some notable missteps, his work was overwhelmingly detailed, innovative and accurate. A chemist by training, Heinrich was an imposing figure in the courtroom, supporting his brilliant work with his charismatic presentation. Expert witnesses are par for the course in trials now, but Heinrich was one of the first in the nation.

In addition to applying the scientific method to criminal investigations, Heinrich pioneered several tools in the criminology toolbox. Some, such as blood spatter analysis, have been proven unreliable. But many of his innovations have stood the test of time and are still used today, including ballistics and fingerprint evidence.

Want to learn more about Heinrich, including riveting stories of the cases he solved? Check out American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson. In this true crime study, Dawson used source materials never before published to discover exactly how Heinrich made his deductions and carried out his investigations. She demonstrates not only the enormous positive impact of forensic science, but also the limitations of those techniques and the people who use them.

Kate Winkler Dawson is senior lecturer in broadcast journalism at the University of Texas, Austin. She has produced over 20 documentaries and covered her share of criminal investigations in the news. Her interest in criminology stemmed partly from her father, a criminal law professor at the same school where Dawson now teaches. Dawson serves on the board of her father’s Actual Innocence Clinic, which investigates cases of wrongful conviction.

If you’d like to read Dawson’s true crime tale of Heinrich and his many cases, we’ve made it easy for you. Thanks to generous funding from the Friends of the Library, we’ve made over 100 copies of the book available to the Botetourt community. You can check out a print book, ebook or eaudiobook from the library. In addition, we’ve distributed free copies to several outlets around Botetourt, including the YMCA and several coffee shops – no library card required! Our only request is that when you’re done reading it, that you pass it on to someone else to enjoy.

The best news: Kate Winkler Dawson will be our guest speaker in a special virtual event! Mark Thursday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m. on your calendar and tune in through Zoom (call 540-928-2900 for assistance). Whether you’ve read the book or not, you’ll want to hear her story of this fascinating man and his work. We hope you’ll join us. Bring your questions for the Q&A!

Botetourt County, VA
