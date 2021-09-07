CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy multinationals challenged by the growth of human rights

By Raphael J. Heffron ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3026-9604
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent ruling in a Dutch court that Shell must curb its CO2 emissions is the latest in a series of legal moves bringing human rights concerns to bear on energy activities. This trend will have profound consequences for energy developments and for meeting climate goals. The judgement indicates that...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

realcleardefense.com

What Are the National Security Challenges of Clean Energy?

Securing a reliable, affordable supply of oil has long been a cornerstone of U.S. national security strategy. But as the global economy begins a slow transition away from fossil fuels in an effort to avert devastating climate change, the geopolitical calculus around energy is shifting. In a world that uses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UN News Centre

Most agricultural funding distorts prices, harms environment: UN report

Around 87% of the $540 billion in total annual government support given worldwide to agricultural producers includes measures that are price distorting and that can be harmful to nature and health. That is the main finding of a new UN report calling for repurposing these incentives to achieve more of...
AGRICULTURE
trust.org

Environmental threats are biggest challenge to human rights -UN

GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights chief said the "triple planetary crises" of climate change, pollution and nature loss represented the biggest threat to human rights globally at the opening on Monday of a month-long session set to prioritise environmental issues. "As these environmental threats intensify, they will...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

3 global issues governments can solve at a local level

The failure of governments to find multilateral solutions to global problems means that significant challenges are being neglected. Instead governments can begin to solve global issues by taking a pragmatic, local approach to find innovative solutions. We've tested this approach by providing solutions to three challenges that are fundamental to...
POLITICS
telegram.com

Letter: UAE is already a gross human rights abuser

Simply put, the Secure F-35 Act of 2021 by Sen. Feinstein and Sen. Menendez stipulates that the sale of F-35’s to UAE will not blunt Israel’s military edge and its technology secrets will not be leaked to China. This would be fair except that the text of the Act ends in a joke: “the recipient country has not committed human rights violations.”
U.S. POLITICS
