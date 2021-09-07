CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The innovative engine of IBM’s design philosophy

By Nicole Gull McElroy
Fortune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When IBM acquired Austin-based business processing software company Lombardi Software in 2010, Phil Gilbert, then Lombardi CEO, stayed on and was tasked with doing at IBM whatever it was he did at his former company to make customers love their product. Turns out, that thing was a working design practice. But it wasn’t so much the practice itself that tipped the scales, but the way Gilbert and his team spread it across every facet of the organization from product development, to sales to finance and on and on. One year in at IBM, things were going so well that Gilbert was asked to integrate his process not just in his own little Lombardi silo, but throughout IBM. “What we did there was we primarily brought in a new skill set – designers – and we educated the non-designers about the role of designers in the product development process,” says Gilbert. “We integrated designers into the team in a fundamental way. Design and design thinking are not things; cultural transformation doesn’t happen until you put it into practice.”

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Temenos, IBM Cloud Improving Hybrid Cloud Capabilities

Banking software company Temenos this week announced the availability of Temenos Transact next-generation core banking with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption within the financial services industry. Temenos Transact helps banks adopt a cloud strategy for their core banking systems and take advantage of advanced...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Gilbert
IT Jungle

Surprise! It’s IBM i Technology Refresh Time

IBM surprised the midrange world last week by announcing Technology Refreshes (TRs) for IBM i 7.3 and 7.4, which became generally available on Friday. The fall TRs, which typically are announced in October, brought support for the new Power10-based Power E1080 server in addition to a slew of enhancements to the operating system and surrounding IBM i products.
COMPUTERS
CMSWire

Acquia Acquires Widen, Salesforce Updates Service Cloud and More CX News

Acquia, a Boston-based digital experience management software company, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Widen, a cloud-native digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software provider. The move represents the latest acquisition for a digital experience management software provider, following moves from Bloomreach, Sitecore and Optimizely...
SOFTWARE
EETimes.com

Data Center Hot Chips, Plus Aart de Geus on AI in Chip Design

Welcome to AI with Sally, a podcast that takes a closer look at some of the most interesting technology stories on artificial intelligence and machine learning. We’ll hear about the latest in hardware and software that has a big impact on the world of AI. I’m your host, Sally Ward-Foxton.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fortune

Digitization, talent pipelines, and inclusion—here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. “Whatever I do, even if I'm sitting in a board meeting doing succession planning, I always have [inclusion and diversity] on my mind,” Maria Ferraro, CFO and chief inclusion and diversity officer (CIDO) at the technology company Siemens Energy AG, told me. In May 2020, Ferraro became CFO at Siemens Energy AG, a spin-off of Siemens AG, the German multinational conglomerate. She then took on the role of CIDO on November 23, 2020. I asked Ferraro how she’s keeping track of inclusion and diversity. “I don't do it on my own,” she said. To support the strategic initiative, Ferraro has instituted a new global council, “right down to the country level,” and serves as chair, she said. Ferraro shared with me how the global council operates and explained why her two C-suite positions are intertwined.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Furniture Design#Interior Design#Fortune Daily#Lombardi Software#A I Gilb Ert
Fortune

CFOs need to get on board with hyperautomation, report finds

CFOs, there are three top strategic technology trends that require your immediate attention, Gartner says. In the process of digitization, finance chiefs are “overusing a singular technology tool”—robotic process automation (RPA)—to meet efficiency goals in data management and simplify tasks, according to global research and advisory firm’s new report. So, one of the trends is referred to as hyperautomation, which is a progression of various automation initiatives rather than just sticking with one.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

IntelePeer’s Atmosphere CPaaS Solution is Now Available in IBM Watson Assistant Designed to Create Enhanced Contact Center Experiences

Communications Platform-as-a-Service provider collaborates with IBM to add voice capabilities in its intelligent virtual agent. IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, announces its omni-channel Atmosphere CPaaS solution is now available within IBM Watson Assistant to help businesses easily extend their AI-powered virtual assistants with voice capabilities, without the need for third-party integrations.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Benzinga

IBM And Adobe Debut Free Online Design Coursework For Teens

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is partnering with Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on a free online coursework focused on introducing teens to the basics of tech-based design. What Happened: The new IBM SkillsBuild for Students will provide its youthful audience with an understanding of how to create successful design, with input from design professionals and resources that will enable them to apply design principles to actual projects.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

iQor’s Technology Innovation Team Designs Intelligent Virtual Assistant for Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market

Tech-enabled BPO deploys automation to reduce hold times and quickly solve customer needs by providing the ability to engage over the customers’ channel of choice. iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced that it combined its digital agents, text, and voice to automate roadside assistance for customers needing fast and effective service 24/7.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Software Engineering Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Dassault, Siemens PLM Software

The latest research on "Global Software Engineering Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

TCS rolls out hiring challenge for software engineers; details here

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has rolled out hiring challenges via TechGig for the multiple. job roles. The company is looking for software engineers for multiple positions. Here are the major details of the challenges for interested candidates. 1. TCS Data Warehouse Skills Contest - Datastage. Job position - Developer. Ends...
JOBS
theclevelandamerican.com

The Advantages of Embedded Analytics

The modern business landscape favors frictionless interactions at every turn. It’s no surprise, then, that organizations are doing everything they can to smooth the edges surrounding their analytics technology, so to speak. There’s just no room for clunky or incompatible interfaces of any kind in the enterprise today. As such, here are some of the leading advantages of embedded data analytics.
SOFTWARE
chainstoreage.com

HFA Architects and Engineers in alliance with Bona Design Lab

Two companies have partnered in a move designed to better serve their clients in the convenience store channel. HFA Architects and Engineers and Bona Design Lab have formed an alliance that combines HFA's fully-integrated architecture, engineering and construction project delivery process with Bona's global experience in retail branding and new format design. The partnership will enable the companies to offer end-to-end solutions for customers’ freestanding c-store projects as well as larger sites incorporating stores, drive-thru windows, fuel (petroleum and electric vehicle charging) and other services.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Whirlpool’s CFO on navigating challenges facing the manufacturing industry

Twenty years ago, you may have used a Whirlpool range to cook a meal, and that’s where interaction with the company ended. “We're beginning to connect many of our products today," says Whirlpool EVP and CFO Jim Peters, who's worked at the company for 17 years. The more than 100-year-old appliance giant is "even more focused on innovation," Peters says.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy