Botetourt County, VA

Botetourt Rotary donates two benches for Greenfield trail

Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ry5ik_0booyU6y00
Pictured with one of the Rotary Club benches are (from left) Husain Alam and Brent Hershey from Botetourt Rotary Club, Seth Snead, Dee Nichols from Botetourt Rotary, Blake Winand, Ricky Dowdy, Dave Lalash, Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe, and Botetourt Rotary Club President Lethia Hammond. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]

The Botetourt Rotary Club recently donated two metal park benches that were placed for public use along the Greenfield Industrial Park recreation trail. The benches were custom made by Twist & Turns custom metal fabrication in Roanoke. Botetourt County provided the concrete pads that will permanently house the benches.

"The Botetourt Rotary Club recognizes what a unique and valuable asset the Greenfield Recreation Trail is to the citizens of our community," said Lethia Hammond, Rotary president. "We wish to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who helped support this project by supporting our fundraising efforts. I especially want to recognize Joe Obenshain, Husain Alam, Dee Nichols and Don Nichols, who worked to design and place the benches, as well as Botetourt County's Maintenance and Parks and Recreation employees who worked closely with our club and provided the concrete pad," Hammond concluded.

The Botetourt Rotary Club meets every first and third Wednesday at noon at Bellacino's in Daleville. A WebEx link is also available for those who wish to attend virtually. "We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders," Hammond said. "All are welcome to attend."

For more information, contact Botetourt Rotary President Lethia Hammond at lethiahammond@outlook.com.

Related
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist 'n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt Fire & EMS working with county to expand communications system

Last month at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson presented a proposal expanding the emergency communications system. The current system (installed around 1997-98) was designed as a stand-alone system for the Botetourt area. Botetourt's "footprint" currently covers most of the county but allows communications to hospitals outside of county boundaries. They're not areas of necessary coverage but regions of coverage based on the way the antenna broadcasts.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Freedom Fest weekends underway in Buchanan

Freedom Fest 2021 kicked off last weekend at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. Special guest Tim Finley spoke during last Saturday's festivities. Finley is a combat-decorated Air Force veteran hailing from America's heartland. Mountaineer, race car driver, survivalist, and endurance rider, he conquered the highest peaks, toughest tracks, harshest environments, and the longest, toughest horse race in the world, the Mongol Derby.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fun in the sunflowers

The 2021 Sunflower Festival began last week at Beaver Dam Farms in Buchanan. Tickets are still available for events this week. Visit the festival and see over 20 plus acres of sunflowers, over 80 hand-made crafters, children's activities, food vendors, live music and more. Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC offers...
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

College Announcements for Sept. 15 Edition

On Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry's Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Local students who graduated included Annalee Quesinberry of Fincastle and Isaac Podell of Roanoke. Hatcher earns master's degree. Emory & Henry's Health Sciences Campus...
COLLEGES
Fincastle Herald

LBHS Class of 1971 celebrates 50-year reunion, joined by the Class of 1970

It has been 50 years since 160 students in the Class of 1971 walked across the stage on the football field at Lord Botetourt High School on a sultry June evening, participating in their commencement ceremonies at Lord Botetourt High School. This past weekend many of them reconnected, shared memories of their days in school together as well as caught up on what has happened since their lives changed after graduating in 1971.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino's in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County. Registration will begin at...
DALEVILLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Focus on 4-H for Sept. 8 Edition

Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development Tyler Painter recently sat down in an interview explaining what the Botetourt County 4-H has been up to in the community. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted local 4-H activities involving Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS). During that period, Painter and other Youth Development leaders could plan activities and events once the state adjusted most protocols.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County History for Sept. 8 Edition

This is a watercolor painting of the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The church was organized in 1771 as the Anglican Church of England when Fincastle and Botetourt County were under English rule. During the Revolutionary War it was abandoned and the Tories went into hiding. After the Act of Religious Freedom was passed in 1786, the church building was used by dissenters, chiefly Presbyterians. In 1840, the existing structure was remodeled and became the Fincastle Presbyterian Church it is today. Mrs. Lewis Twyman donated this painting to the Botetourt Historical Museum.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

New bait shop holds grand opening

The Honey Hole Bait & Tackle held the fishing enthusiast store's grand opening last Friday in Blue Ridge. Owners Leonard Trout and Tina Reed welcomed the community into their new vibrant bait and tackle establishment. The store presents a colorful, fresh face for Southwestern Virginia's catfishing community. According to Leonard,...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans' lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Church News for Sept. 8 Edition

Troutville Baptist is hosting back-to-school event Sept. 11. Area children are invited to Troutville Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a back-to-school fun time. The event will include free hot dogs, games, prizes, drawing, and free school supplies, sponsored by Troutville Baptist Church. Annual Community Fall...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

New Freedom Farm invites the public to attend its "Freedom Fest 2021" opening this weekend

Freedom Fest 2021 is an event spread over three weekends in September; the 11th – 12th, 18th – 19th, and 25th – 26th. The event will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs. The event is a fundraiser for New Freedom Farm and will bring awareness to the farm's mission of "healing heroes through horses."
FESTIVAL
Fincastle Herald

Zachary Ryan Sample

Zachary Ryan Sample, 30, died on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was born on July 2, 1991, in Roanoke to beloved parents, Scott and Laurie Sample. He was a graduate of James River High School in Buchanan. Zachary was a kindhearted, loving and goofy man. Caring for his younger brother,...
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Rowden to oppose Austin for 19th District House seat

Democrat Wendy Rowden of Bedford is running against incumbent 19th District Delegate Terry Austin of Buchanan, a Republican, in this fall's election for the Virginia House of Delegates. She released the following campaign statement last week:. "I am officially announcing my candidacy for the House of Delegates in District 19....
BEDFORD, VA
Fincastle Herald

Religiously Speaking for Sept. 8 Edition

The recent hurricane-generated rain brought vividly to my mind an event that took place 58 years to the day that I received the yellowed clipping of a column sent me by a cousin of my late husband. The column appeared on September 1, 1967, in "The Roanoke World-News," the daily newspaper for which my late husband and I both worked. Our three children were 11, 9 and 6 years old. Let it speak for itself:
HOBBIES
Fincastle Herald

