In August 4-H rodeo contestants from all across South Dakota and several surrounding states competed in the 50th annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo. Many local youth qualified for the finals and some of them placed in the top 10 of their events writing their names in 4-H rodeo history. One of them was Danci Dunkelberger, who was crowned the 2021 4-H Rodeo Senior Ambassador.

HURON, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO