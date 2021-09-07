Prominent attorney shot months after wife, son found dead

© (carlballou/iStock)

A prominent South Carolina attorney was shot in the head on Saturday, nearly three months after his wife and son were found dead in a case that remains unsolved. He was shot one day after resigning from his law firm.

Alex Murdaugh resigned from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick PA (PMPED) on Friday amid allegations that he misused funds, according to USA Today.

Murdaugh called 911 on Saturday after being shot in the head while changing a tire on the side of a rural road in Hampton County, USA Today reported, citing the South Carolina state police.

He was transported to a hospital in Savannah, Ga., and was treated for a "superficial gunshot wound to the head," CNN reported, citing the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Murdaugh released a statement on Monday confirming his resignation. He said the murders of his wife and son have “caused an incredibly difficult time in my life,” and announced that he is entering unspecified rehab following “a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders.”

"I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret," Murdaugh said. “I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships,” he added.

The statement from his former law firm accused Murdaugh of misusing funds.

"[Alex Murdaugh] is no longer associated with PMPED in any manner. His resignation came after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies,” the statement said, according to USA Today.

“A forensic accounting firm will be retained to conduct a thorough investigation,” the firm added.

Saturday’s shooting came nearly three months after Murdaugh arrived at the family hunting estate in Islandton, S.C., on June 7 and found his wife and son shot dead.

Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies said both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to CNN.

No arrests have been made in connection to their deaths, USA Today noted.

The Murdaugh family was propelled into the spotlight after a boat crash in February 2019 in Beaufort County, according to USA Today. Mallory Beach, 19, died in the incident, and Murdaugh's son, Paul, was charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence. He pleaded guilty to all charges, and was reportedly awaiting trial when he was killed.

Alex Murdaugh and others are also the subject of a wrongful death civil suit by Beach’s mother, Renee, on behalf of her daughter’s estate.

Murdaugh is the son of the late Randolph Murdaugh III, who served as the 14th Circuit Solicitor. Randolph’s father, Randolph Jr., and grandfather, Randolph Sr., also served in the post.

The Hill reached out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for more information.