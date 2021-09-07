Botetourt County History for Sept. 8 Edition

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.

