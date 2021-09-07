CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Botetourt County, VA

Botetourt County History for Sept. 8 Edition

By Name
Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsW4X_0booy6G100
[SUBMITTED PHOTO]

This is a watercolor painting of the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The church was organized in 1771 as the Anglican Church of England when Fincastle and Botetourt County were under English rule. During the Revolutionary War it was abandoned and the Tories went into hiding. After the Act of Religious Freedom was passed in 1786, the church building was used by dissenters, chiefly Presbyterians. In 1840, the existing structure was remodeled and became the Fincastle Presbyterian Church it is today. Mrs. Lewis Twyman donated this painting to the Botetourt Historical Museum.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Freedom Fest weekends underway in Buchanan

Freedom Fest 2021 kicked off last weekend at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. Special guest Tim Finley spoke during last Saturday’s festivities. Finley is a combat-decorated Air Force veteran hailing from America’s heartland. Mountaineer, race car driver, survivalist, and endurance rider, he conquered the highest peaks, toughest tracks, harshest environments, and the longest, toughest horse race in the world, the Mongol Derby.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Annual Lee Music Recital this Sunday in Buchanan

The 16th Annual Music Recital by Mike Lee’s students will be held again this year at Limestone Park in Buchanan on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 2 p.m. There is a rain date of the 26th. Last year being a dark time of Covid the recital at the park turned into a very positive experience so the students voted to do it there again this year.
BUCHANAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Fincastle, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Botetourt County, VA
Society
Fincastle Herald

LBHS Class of 1971 celebrates 50-year reunion, joined by the Class of 1970

It has been 50 years since 160 students in the Class of 1971 walked across the stage on the football field at Lord Botetourt High School on a sultry June evening, participating in their commencement ceremonies at Lord Botetourt High School. This past weekend many of them reconnected, shared memories of their days in school together as well as caught up on what has happened since their lives changed after graduating in 1971.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

College Announcements for Sept. 15 Edition

On Saturday, August 14, 31 students at Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus graduated with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Local students who graduated included Annalee Quesinberry of Fincastle and Isaac Podell of Roanoke. Hatcher earns master’s degree. Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus...
COLLEGES
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt Fire & EMS working with county to expand communications system

Last month at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson presented a proposal expanding the emergency communications system. The current system (installed around 1997-98) was designed as a stand-alone system for the Botetourt area. Botetourt’s “footprint” currently covers most of the county but allows communications to hospitals outside of county boundaries. They’re not areas of necessary coverage but regions of coverage based on the way the antenna broadcasts.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglican Church#Church Building#English#Tories#Presbyterians
Fincastle Herald

Fun in the sunflowers

The 2021 Sunflower Festival began last week at Beaver Dam Farms in Buchanan. Tickets are still available for events this week. Visit the festival and see over 20 plus acres of sunflowers, over 80 hand-made crafters, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more. Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC offers...
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Religiously Speaking for Sept. 8 Edition

The recent hurricane-generated rain brought vividly to my mind an event that took place 58 years to the day that I received the yellowed clipping of a column sent me by a cousin of my late husband. The column appeared on September 1, 1967, in “The Roanoke World-News,” the daily newspaper for which my late husband and I both worked. Our three children were 11, 9 and 6 years old. Let it speak for itself:
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fincastle Herald

Focus on 4-H for Sept. 8 Edition

Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development Tyler Painter recently sat down in an interview explaining what the Botetourt County 4-H has been up to in the community. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted local 4-H activities involving Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS). During that period, Painter and other Youth Development leaders could plan activities and events once the state adjusted most protocols.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Build-A-Kit Night at Bellacino’s on Monday

September is National Preparedness Month and the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS encourages everyone to take action and build an emergency preparedness kit. To help accomplish this, the department is holding a Build-A-Kit night where families or households can build a starter emergency kit for free and learn about supplies that are necessary during an emergency.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Celebrate Historic Fincastle

Submitted by Historic Fincastle Inc. The September 18 Fincastle Festival is almost here! So, what can attendees look forward to seeing and experiencing? As noted in last week’s article, you will have amazing music throughout the event in Courthouse Square. Your food choices will include BBQ, nachos, steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, Italian Ice, pork rinds, funnel cakes, lemonade, and various other delights! But what else?
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Buchanan Dates to Remember for Sept. 8 Edition

Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 12 with pick up from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go featuring homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, baby peas, dinner roll, and dessert for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, Sept. 10. To place an order, email hlgleason1@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-597-2399; include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or email for your order..
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
24
Followers
41
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy