Buchanan Dates to Remember for Sept. 8 Edition
- Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 12 with pick up from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go featuring homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, baby peas, dinner roll, and dessert for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, Sept. 10. To place an order, email hlgleason1@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-597-2399; include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or email for your order..
- Vendors are wanted for Buchanan’s 27th Mountain Magic In Fall on Saturday, Oct. 2. If you wish to be a vendor contact the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4.
