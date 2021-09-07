Buchanan Dates to Remember for Sept. 8 Edition

This is a watercolor painting of the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The church was organized in 1771 as the Anglican Church of England when Fincastle and Botetourt County were under English rule. During the Revolutionary War it was abandoned and the Tories went into hiding. After the Act of Religious Freedom was passed in 1786, the church building was used by dissenters, chiefly Presbyterians. In 1840, the existing structure was remodeled and became the Fincastle Presbyterian Church it is today. Mrs. Lewis Twyman donated this painting to the Botetourt Historical Museum.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO