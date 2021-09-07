This behind-the-plate view of Max Scherzer's nasty slider is so pretty/ridiculous

Max Scherzer has only made seven appearances with the Dodgers since being traded from the Nationals in late July but it’s safe to say that this move has been a really good one for Los Angeles.

Like, a REALLY good one.

Scherzer improved to 5-0 (with a 1.05 ERA) with the Dodgers on Sunday with a masterful 8-inning performance in which he struck out 13 batters in Los Angeles’ 5-1 over the Cardinals in St. Louis.

His nastiness was on full display thanks to a very cool shot from behind the plate that showed just how hard it is to hit one of his 87 mph sliders.

Look at how he made Paul Goldschmidt look on this one:

What are you supposed to do with that?

Oh, and look at this pitch (in the second video below) during warmups:

So filthy.

Twitter had reactions:

