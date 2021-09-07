CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This behind-the-plate view of Max Scherzer's nasty slider is so pretty/ridiculous

 7 days ago
Max Scherzer has only made seven appearances with the Dodgers since being traded from the Nationals in late July but it’s safe to say that this move has been a really good one for Los Angeles.

Like, a REALLY good one.

Scherzer improved to 5-0 (with a 1.05 ERA) with the Dodgers on Sunday with a masterful 8-inning performance in which he struck out 13 batters in Los Angeles’ 5-1 over the Cardinals in St. Louis.

His nastiness was on full display thanks to a very cool shot from behind the plate that showed just how hard it is to hit one of his 87 mph sliders.

Look at how he made Paul Goldschmidt look on this one:

What are you supposed to do with that?

Oh, and look at this pitch (in the second video below) during warmups:

So filthy.

Twitter had reactions:

30 photos of the savage signs MLB fans have brought to taunt the Astros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zct9R_0booxpPu00

FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Reuters

Max Scherzer pitches Dodgers past Cardinals

Max Scherzer struck out 13 batters and didn’t allow an earned run in eight innings as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers shut down the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday. Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers (87-51), who won for the fifth time in seven games to remain within one game of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLB
Yardbarker

3 MLB Pitchers Who Will Reach 3,000 Strikeouts After Max Scherzer

It was an unbelievable performance on Sunday for the future Hall of Famer, who carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and fanned nine in total. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest pitchers of this generation. Today, we’re going to look at three other active pitchers who could...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Braves Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Max Scherzer Close To Tying Wei-Yin Chen’s MLB Record

The Los Angeles Dodgers prioritized rest with Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer for their starts against the Atlanta Braves, and thus far have been rewarded with consecutive wins. Now Scherzer takes the mound with a chance to help the Dodgers complete a series sweep. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts for the Dodgers.
MLB
chatsports.com

Max Scherzer Sets Record With 50th Straight Plate Appearance Without Reaching Base

As Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani stretches the imagination for what baseball players are capable of, the vast majority of the rest of the league's pitchers are demonstrating the age-old universal truth: pitchers are usually really, really bad at hitting. Case in point: Dodgers ace Max Scherzer, who on Wednesday...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Dodgers turn to Max Scherzer vs. Braves

If the Los Angeles Dodgers hope to continue their momentum in advance of a key series that could go a long way toward deciding the National League West, they have the right pitcher lined up for Wednesday night. Los Angeles will send its shiny new toy in Max Scherzer to...
MLB
sportstallatl.com

Max Scherzer’s historical September struggles against Atlanta could save tonight’s series

Whether you choose Pickswise or something else to help you choose your MLB bets, I can almost guarantee the Braves are ‘dogs tonight against the Dodgers. Atlanta has lost both of the first two games of the series, and they’ll face the infamous Max Scherzer for the finale — at Dodger Stadium, no less. No one would blame you for putting your money on LA.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Looking Forward To ‘Great’ Series With Giants

Along with completing a sweep of the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers moved back into first place in the National League West as the San Francisco Giants were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers. However, the Giants pulled even by defeating the Brewers on Thursday. So the two rivals head...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Feeling ‘Much Better,’ On Track To Start Monday

Max Scherzer was pulled early from his last start last week despite only throwing 76 pitches, and he revealed after the outing it was due to right hamstring tightness. The future Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts both downplayed concern moving forward. Scherzer threw a bullpen...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: AJ Pollock’s funny comment shows how much of a beast Max Scherzer is

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 26: Max Scherzer #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 26, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Don’t mess with Max Scherzer when...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox: Building a better 2022 rotation with Max Scherzer

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 26: Max Scherzer #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 26, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Max Scherzer as a 2022 Red...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Should Do Whatever They Can to Bring Back Max Scherzer

Since acquiring Max Scherzer, the veteran righty has been nothing but stellar. In his most recent start against the St Louis Cardinals, he threw eight innings and struck out a whopping 13 batters. Scherzer may very well be in a race with teammate Walker Buehler for the National League Cy...
MLB
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Max Scherzer hits milestone, wearing Dodger Blue

You never know what you have until you no longer have it. Well, that is not entirely true. We knew exactly what we had when Max Scherzer was pitching for the Washington Nationals. When the season began we had visions of Mad Max throwing immaculate innings, reaching 3000 strikeouts for his career, and winning another Cy Young Award.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers’ Hitless Max Scherzer has Hilarious Reaction to Clayton Kershaw Hit

In Monday nights 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks, Dodgers' Max Scherzer was not even pitching and managed to exude his passion of the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Clayton Kershaw dribbled a soft ground ball on an off-speed pitch from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. It was hit so softly and in the perfect place, nobody was able to make a play on the ball, and Clayton Kershaw hustled himself to first for an infield single.
MLB
