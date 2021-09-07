CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daleville, VA

BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

By Name
Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrGEI_0booxWqD00

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino’s in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County.

Registration will begin at 10:45 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 11 a.m. Attendees will order from the restaurant’s regular menu. Susan Martin will present a program about “Early Education in Botetourt County.” Dues ($35) may be paid at the meeting and donations for the Scholarship Fund and the Book Fund will be accepted. New members are always welcome.

For more information, contact Susan Martin at 473-2636 or email: susanmartin730@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt Fire & EMS working with county to expand communications system

Last month at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson presented a proposal expanding the emergency communications system. The current system (installed around 1997-98) was designed as a stand-alone system for the Botetourt area. Botetourt’s “footprint” currently covers most of the county but allows communications to hospitals outside of county boundaries. They’re not areas of necessary coverage but regions of coverage based on the way the antenna broadcasts.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Daleville, VA
Fincastle Herald

LBHS Class of 1971 celebrates 50-year reunion, joined by the Class of 1970

It has been 50 years since 160 students in the Class of 1971 walked across the stage on the football field at Lord Botetourt High School on a sultry June evening, participating in their commencement ceremonies at Lord Botetourt High School. This past weekend many of them reconnected, shared memories of their days in school together as well as caught up on what has happened since their lives changed after graduating in 1971.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Freedom Fest weekends underway in Buchanan

Freedom Fest 2021 kicked off last weekend at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. Special guest Tim Finley spoke during last Saturday’s festivities. Finley is a combat-decorated Air Force veteran hailing from America’s heartland. Mountaineer, race car driver, survivalist, and endurance rider, he conquered the highest peaks, toughest tracks, harshest environments, and the longest, toughest horse race in the world, the Mongol Derby.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fun in the sunflowers

The 2021 Sunflower Festival began last week at Beaver Dam Farms in Buchanan. Tickets are still available for events this week. Visit the festival and see over 20 plus acres of sunflowers, over 80 hand-made crafters, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more. Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC offers...
BUCHANAN, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Martin
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Town Council meets on Thursday

This Thursday, the Fincastle Town Council holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Old District Courthouse. At the meeting, the council plans to discuss further information about the upcoming Fincastle Festival taking place next weekend. Council will also discuss the fundraising event at the historic Santillane. The event...
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Focus on 4-H for Sept. 8 Edition

Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development Tyler Painter recently sat down in an interview explaining what the Botetourt County 4-H has been up to in the community. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted local 4-H activities involving Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS). During that period, Painter and other Youth Development leaders could plan activities and events once the state adjusted most protocols.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County History for Sept. 8 Edition

This is a watercolor painting of the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The church was organized in 1771 as the Anglican Church of England when Fincastle and Botetourt County were under English rule. During the Revolutionary War it was abandoned and the Tories went into hiding. After the Act of Religious Freedom was passed in 1786, the church building was used by dissenters, chiefly Presbyterians. In 1840, the existing structure was remodeled and became the Fincastle Presbyterian Church it is today. Mrs. Lewis Twyman donated this painting to the Botetourt Historical Museum.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

New bait shop holds grand opening

The Honey Hole Bait & Tackle held the fishing enthusiast store’s grand opening last Friday in Blue Ridge. Owners Leonard Trout and Tina Reed welcomed the community into their new vibrant bait and tackle establishment. The store presents a colorful, fresh face for Southwestern Virginia’s catfishing community. According to Leonard,...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellacino#The Scholarship Fund#The Book Fund
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Celebrate Historic Fincastle

Submitted by Historic Fincastle Inc. The September 18 Fincastle Festival is almost here! So, what can attendees look forward to seeing and experiencing? As noted in last week’s article, you will have amazing music throughout the event in Courthouse Square. Your food choices will include BBQ, nachos, steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, Italian Ice, pork rinds, funnel cakes, lemonade, and various other delights! But what else?
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Rowden to oppose Austin for 19th District House seat

Democrat Wendy Rowden of Bedford is running against incumbent 19th District Delegate Terry Austin of Buchanan, a Republican, in this fall’s election for the Virginia House of Delegates. She released the following campaign statement last week:. “I am officially announcing my candidacy for the House of Delegates in District 19....
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fincastle Herald

Zachary Ryan Sample

Zachary Ryan Sample, 30, died on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was born on July 2, 1991, in Roanoke to beloved parents, Scott and Laurie Sample. He was a graduate of James River High School in Buchanan. Zachary was a kindhearted, loving and goofy man. Caring for his younger brother,...
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

Church News for Sept. 8 Edition

Troutville Baptist is hosting back-to-school event Sept. 11. Area children are invited to Troutville Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a back-to-school fun time. The event will include free hot dogs, games, prizes, drawing, and free school supplies, sponsored by Troutville Baptist Church. Annual Community Fall...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

New Freedom Farm invites the public to attend its “Freedom Fest 2021” opening this weekend

Freedom Fest 2021 is an event spread over three weekends in September; the 11th – 12th, 18th – 19th, and 25th – 26th. The event will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs. The event is a fundraiser for New Freedom Farm and will bring awareness to the farm’s mission of “healing heroes through horses.”
FESTIVAL
Fincastle Herald

Members of Botetourt County Fire & EMS recognized by Board of Supervisors

Last week at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson recognized recipients of awards given by the Regional EMS Councils. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS received the Outstanding EMS Agency award given to an EMS agency that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and service to its community; whose high level of patient care is evident by innovative training, community awareness, preventive health programs, public relations efforts and participation in local, regional and statewide EMS systems.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
24
Followers
41
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy