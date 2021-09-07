BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino’s in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County.

Registration will begin at 10:45 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 11 a.m. Attendees will order from the restaurant’s regular menu. Susan Martin will present a program about “Early Education in Botetourt County.” Dues ($35) may be paid at the meeting and donations for the Scholarship Fund and the Book Fund will be accepted. New members are always welcome.

For more information, contact Susan Martin at 473-2636 or email: susanmartin730@gmail.com.