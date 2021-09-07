CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Build-A-Kit Night at Bellacino’s on Monday

Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
September is National Preparedness Month and the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS encourages everyone to take action and build an emergency preparedness kit. To help accomplish this, the department is holding a Build-A-Kit night where families or households can build a starter emergency kit for free and learn about supplies that are necessary during an emergency.

This event is first come, first serve, while supplies last. It will be held at Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders in Daleville on September 13 at 6 p.m., sponsored by SERVPRO of Roanoke.

Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt Fire & EMS working with county to expand communications system

Last month at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson presented a proposal expanding the emergency communications system. The current system (installed around 1997-98) was designed as a stand-alone system for the Botetourt area. Botetourt’s “footprint” currently covers most of the county but allows communications to hospitals outside of county boundaries. They’re not areas of necessary coverage but regions of coverage based on the way the antenna broadcasts.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fun in the sunflowers

The 2021 Sunflower Festival began last week at Beaver Dam Farms in Buchanan. Tickets are still available for events this week. Visit the festival and see over 20 plus acres of sunflowers, over 80 hand-made crafters, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more. Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC offers...
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino’s in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County. Registration will begin at...
DALEVILLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Focus on 4-H for Sept. 8 Edition

Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development Tyler Painter recently sat down in an interview explaining what the Botetourt County 4-H has been up to in the community. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted local 4-H activities involving Botetourt County Public Schools (BCPS). During that period, Painter and other Youth Development leaders could plan activities and events once the state adjusted most protocols.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

New bait shop holds grand opening

The Honey Hole Bait & Tackle held the fishing enthusiast store’s grand opening last Friday in Blue Ridge. Owners Leonard Trout and Tina Reed welcomed the community into their new vibrant bait and tackle establishment. The store presents a colorful, fresh face for Southwestern Virginia’s catfishing community. According to Leonard,...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Celebrate Historic Fincastle

Submitted by Historic Fincastle Inc. The September 18 Fincastle Festival is almost here! So, what can attendees look forward to seeing and experiencing? As noted in last week’s article, you will have amazing music throughout the event in Courthouse Square. Your food choices will include BBQ, nachos, steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, Italian Ice, pork rinds, funnel cakes, lemonade, and various other delights! But what else?
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Members of Botetourt County Fire & EMS recognized by Board of Supervisors

Last week at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson recognized recipients of awards given by the Regional EMS Councils. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS received the Outstanding EMS Agency award given to an EMS agency that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and service to its community; whose high level of patient care is evident by innovative training, community awareness, preventive health programs, public relations efforts and participation in local, regional and statewide EMS systems.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
