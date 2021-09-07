Build-A-Kit Night at Bellacino’s on Monday

September is National Preparedness Month and the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS encourages everyone to take action and build an emergency preparedness kit. To help accomplish this, the department is holding a Build-A-Kit night where families or households can build a starter emergency kit for free and learn about supplies that are necessary during an emergency.

This event is first come, first serve, while supplies last. It will be held at Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders in Daleville on September 13 at 6 p.m., sponsored by SERVPRO of Roanoke.