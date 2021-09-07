New Freedom Farm invites the public to attend its “Freedom Fest 2021” opening this weekend

Freedom Fest 2021 kicks off their opening weekend featuringing a special guest, Tim Finley on Sept. 11. Finley is a combat-decorated Air Force veteran hailing from America’s heartland. Mountaineer, race car driver, survivalist, and endurance rider—he conquered the highest peaks, toughest tracks, harshest environments, and the longest, toughest horse race in the world, the Mongol Derby. An award-winning speaker, Finley captivates audiences of all ages. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]

Freedom Fest 2021 is an event spread over three weekends in September; the 11th – 12th, 18th – 19th, and 25th – 26th.

The event will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs. The event is a fundraiser for New Freedom Farm and will bring awareness to the farm’s mission of “healing heroes through horses.”

Freedom Fest, sponsored by WFXR, a Little Off the Top, and SanMarco, will take place each of the six weekend days from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, rain or shine. Daily entry is $7 (adults and children two and up). Tickets are available in advance at https://www.newfreedomfarm.org/product-page/freedom-fest-2021-tickets.

The farm has much to celebrate this year! Recently awarded accreditation through the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and Guardian status through the Equus Foundation, New Freedom Farm is a safe place for veterans and horses.

“2020 was a hard year for nonprofits. We are excited to host this year’s Freedom Fest to raise awareness of the 22 veterans and five first responders that commit suicide each day and for the wild mustangs that help them heal. Partnering with the Beaverdam Sunflower Festival, we hope to have around 20,000 visitors to the farm during Freedom Fest, raising funds to help us continue our mission healing heroes through horses,” says Lois Fritz, Executive Director.

In addition to the exciting vendors and love music, Freedom Fest attendees will learn about the wild mustangs that live at New Freedom Farm. Through the use of technology, specifically QR codes linked to the Bureau of Land Management’s wild mustang registry, attendees will be able to access the mustangs’ specific stories and paths to their homes at New Freedom Farm.

Contact Lois Fritz at newfreedomfarm2016@gmail.com or call at 540-855-1158. For more information or to donate to New Freedom Farm, please visit https://www.newfreedomfarm.org/.