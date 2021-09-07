CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Harrison Butker nailed a clutch 64-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a day off from practice

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkEtg_0boowq7a00

Andy Reid pulled off one of the oldest tricks in the NFL coaching book: He told Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that he had to hit a field goal in order to give the team Monday off from practice.

But this wasn’t any field goal. This one was from 64 yards out, which would tie the record for the longest boot in NFL history set by the Denver Broncos’ Matt Prater in 2013.

The video from the Chiefs show no one on the defensive side of the ball doing much of anything — hey, they’re in line for a day off too! — but it’s still super impressive either way.

Good work, Harrison, and it proves he could nail one from there in a real game if asked.

Gallery

NFL strength of schedule 2021: Who has easiest and hardest slates?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYGH4_0boowq7a00

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Buttkicker7
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
arrowheadaddict.com

Former Chiefs wide receivers plead guilty to fraud charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Tamarick Vanover and Joe Horn are just two of several former professional football players who have been accused of defrauding a special health plan set aside by the NFL for ex-players to receive help with ongoing medical needs. Earlier this week, they pleaded guilty to the charges.
NFL
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chiefs: Hilariously-bad NFL 100 vote is a huge insult to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes deserves so much better, and at the very least folks around the NFL should know how to spell his last name. We need to know who did this. Mahomes is a former MVP and is the likely favorite to win the award this season for a reason. While the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City is favored to win it all this season and loaded up on the offensive line, a clear area of weakness for them by the end of last season.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill connect for insane TD (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on an insane touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. The Kansas City Chiefs looked dead to rites in the first half, as they trailed the Cleveland Browns 22-10. But as we have learned in his first three seasons as a starter, you can never count out quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid updates Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark statuses

The Kansas City Chiefs won their season opener against one of the AFC’s top contenders in the Cleveland Browns, and did so without two of the team’s top defenders in Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark. And the Chiefs likely won’t be without either for much longer. Chiefs coach Andy Reid...
NFL
NFL

Patrick Mahomes praises Chiefs' O-line following impressive preseason

The preseason served as a much-needed palate cleanser for the Chiefs. When we last saw Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes looked more like a running back than a quarterback, doing his best to evade a constant swarm of Buccaneers defenders in Super Bowl LV. In the months since, Chiefs brass spent...
NFL
kiwaradio.com

Chiefs To Sign Rozeboom To Practice Squad

Kansas City, Missouri — A day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, former Sioux Center Warrior, Christian Rozeboom will be joining the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Rozeboom stood out late in the preseason with an interception against the Broncos and has been a player the Rams liked...
NFL
Independent

Replay: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 season opener

The 2021 Cleveland Browns opened their much-anticipated NFL regular season with a game they've been thinking about for some time — a playoff rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. It started well for the Browns, who are eager to prove the hype around them this season is deserved. But the...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Ronnie Harrison ejected for pushing Chiefs coach

Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected in the opening quarter of the Browns season opener. The fourth-year NFL player got into sideline scuffle near the Kansas City sideline, as Greg Lewis tried to get Harrison off of Clyde Edwards-Helaire by pushing the Browns defender. Harrison was then ejected for...
NFL
KSNT

Chiefs confident in rookies for first season game at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — For the rookies on the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ve got experience in the preseason but nothing compares to the real thing. Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, they’ll get their first taste of regular season action and Arrowhead Stadium. “Listen, there’s nothing like the real thing....
NFL
kslsports.com

Chiefs Elevate Former BYU DB Zayne Anderson From Practice Squad To Active Roster

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Kansas City Chiefs elevated former BYU defensive back Zayne Anderson from the team’s practice squad to its active roster. Kansas City promoted Anderson on Saturday, September 11. “We have activated Practice Squad player DB Zayne Anderson via Standard Elevation,” the Chiefs tweeted. Anderson was...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy