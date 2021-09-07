Austria v Scotland live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal continue their campaign to make it back into the World Cup as the club takes on Azerbaijan in qualifying play. Portugal has gone 3-1-0 in its first four qualifying matches, sitting with 10 points in Group A, putting them in solid position for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo and Portugal are flying high after the newly signed Manchester United star netted two goals late to give his home country the win against Ireland last time out. The pair of goals also made Ronaldo the all-time leading scorer in the history of men’s international soccer. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has struggled, going 0-1-3 so far and sitting at the bottom of the group. Viewer beware: The English and Spanish broadcasts for Tuesday’s match are in different places. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDN and fuboTV.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO