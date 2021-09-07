CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria v Scotland live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustria v Scotland live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 7 September, 7:45pm BST. Scotland face a crunch clash with Austria as they seek to pick up an important three points on the road to Qatar 2022. Scotland ended their long wait for an appearance at an international tournament when they featured...

Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
Portugal vs. Azerbaijan: Live stream, start time, TV how to watch Cristiano Rolando, World Cup qualifying in English and Spanish

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal continue their campaign to make it back into the World Cup as the club takes on Azerbaijan in qualifying play. Portugal has gone 3-1-0 in its first four qualifying matches, sitting with 10 points in Group A, putting them in solid position for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo and Portugal are flying high after the newly signed Manchester United star netted two goals late to give his home country the win against Ireland last time out. The pair of goals also made Ronaldo the all-time leading scorer in the history of men’s international soccer. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has struggled, going 0-1-3 so far and sitting at the bottom of the group. Viewer beware: The English and Spanish broadcasts for Tuesday’s match are in different places. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDN and fuboTV.
Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream — how to watch Champions League online

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream should be a highlight of Matchday 1 of the group stage of Champions League 2021/22 action. However, these two grand old teams both have major selection dilemmas ahead of the game, so it's anyone's guess how they actually line up. Inter Milan...
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott ‘overwhelmed’ by support after ankle dislocation

Harvey Elliott has revealed he has been “totally overwhelmed by the love and support” after badly dislocating his ankle in Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win at Leeds. The teenage midfielder sustained the injury in an innocuous-looking second-half challenge by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, who was shown a straight red card after VAR intervention.
Andrea Radrizzani hopes to bring elite European football back to Leeds

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is hoping to bring European football to an expanded Elland Road inside three years. Radrizzani’s club are now in their second season back in the Premier League after finally ending a 16-year absence from the top flight by winning promotion from the Championship in 2020. Leeds...
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Betting odds, tips, predictions, TV channel & team news

Los Blancos have been in superb scoring form in the second halves of their games so far and Sunday's match should spring into life after the break. Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening more than 500 days since their last match there, with Carlo Ancelotti's side taking on Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Thomas Tuchel says Ben Chilwell is in contention to feature for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel believes Ben Chilwell is back “in the race” for regular action at Chelsea after a difficult summer. Chilwell’s last top-level appearance was Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City in Porto in May. The 24-year-old was part of England’s run to the Euro 2020 final but...
Cesar Azpilicueta not concerned about Chelsea contract situation

Champions League-winning captain Cesar Azpilicueta insists he has no worries about securing a new Chelsea contract. The 32-year-old defender skippered the Blues to last term’s Champions League triumph, with Chelsea defeating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto. Azpilicueta will lead the west Londoners into the defence of that title, starting with...
Leicester City transfer news: Barcelona weigh up a bid for Youri Tielemans

Barcelona are considering an offer for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as Ronald Koeman continues to overhaul his squad. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Belgian international has two years remaining on his current contract and isn’t looking to extend his stay with the Foxes. In addition to Barcelona, he is reportedly...
Sheffield United sign midfielder Adlene Guedioura on one-year deal

Sheffield United have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year contract. The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder, 35, is the Blades’ fifth new signing under manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Jokanovic told the club’s official website: “Adlene is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training...
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Who are the commentators for the game?

Tuesday night sees Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, as part of BT Sport's Champions League coverage. Two of the biggest teams in Europe, Bayern and Barca have 11 Champions League titles between them and a rich history of entertaining football. The last time these two sides met, the occasion certainly lived up to expectation, as Die Roten thrashed the Catalans 8-2 in the 2019/20 Champions League quarter-final.
