Celebrate Historic Fincastle

Submitted by Historic Fincastle Inc.

The September 18 Fincastle Festival is almost here! So, what can attendees look forward to seeing and experiencing? As noted in last week’s article, you will have amazing music throughout the event in Courthouse Square. Your food choices will include BBQ, nachos, steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, Italian Ice, pork rinds, funnel cakes, lemonade, and various other delights! But what else?

Our artists are always a centerpiece for each festival, and this year is no exception. Fincastle-based artists Ed Bordett and Brett LaGue will showcase their paintings; other local artists you may have seen at the wonderful new art gallery opened by Cheryl Lackey in Daleville will be there – including Cheryl’s own artistry; other artists will offer “smashed glass” creations, and some will present more modern creations. Truly something for everyone!

Talented crafters are another cornerstone of the Fincastle Festival, and they will be out in force on the 18th. Whether you prefer functional pottery or unique “Left of Center” pottery…you will find artistic creations for your home. From Tomtes (wonderful gnome-like creations) to Concrete Creations, to Barn Quilts or varied handmade jewelry…find it on the 18th! There will be wreaths, notecards, novelty creations and food – oh my, the wonderful homemade foods you can take home with you! We will also be showcasing some local authors! One young author will be presenting her first published book at this festival! All you readers and lovers of quilting, the library will again be hosting their “book & bake” sale at their location, and our amazing quilt show will also again be held at the Methodist Family Life Center!

For the younger generation, and the young at heart, there will be fun trucks and vehicles for kids of all ages to climb on and see. As a special treat, young folks will be able to get up close and personal with “Little Critters” at the Little Critters Traveling Petting Zoo! Coy and his “critters” will be located next to the Fincastle Library on Academy Street. Parents, make sure to stop and visit before heading up Roanoke Street to the town center.

So come one, come all! The place to be on Saturday, September 18, from 9-4 is Fincastle, for the 52nd Annual Fincastle Festival! For more information, visit our website: hisfin.org.

HFI is deeply grateful to The Bank of Fincastle for its long support of our festival and again this year as our primary sponsor. Many thanks also to both Digital Image and Steve Hartman & Sons for their support.