Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.

In honor of this anniversary, the America 250! Committee of the Botetourt County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has set up an exhibit inside the Fincastle Library. The items include several newspapers, a Time magazine and a People magazine all published just after the attacks, a flag carried in the vest of a Navy Seal while on a mission in Afghanistan, a fireman’s helmet on loan from the Botetourt County Fire Department to represent the firemen that lost their lives trying to rescue people that morning, books on loan from the Fincastle Library, and pictures and other items that best tell the story of this day.

The DAR encourages citizens to stop by the Fincastle Library and take a moment to review these items and remember where they were that fateful morning two decades ago.