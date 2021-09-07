Lewis Hamilton reacts to Mercedes shake-up replacing Valtteri Bottas with George Russell
The Mercedes move that’s loomed for years has final come to fruition. George Russell is now slated to be one of the team’s Formula 1 drivers for 2022. The decision for Mercedes go with Russell comes as no surprise to anyone that’s followed Formula 1. It felt like an inevitability that was only a matter of time. After three seasons driving under Williams, George Russell finally gets his call-up.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0