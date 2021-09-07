CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercedes, TX

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Mercedes shake-up replacing Valtteri Bottas with George Russell

By R.P. Salao
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mercedes move that’s loomed for years has final come to fruition. George Russell is now slated to be one of the team’s Formula 1 drivers for 2022. The decision for Mercedes go with Russell comes as no surprise to anyone that’s followed Formula 1. It felt like an inevitability that was only a matter of time. After three seasons driving under Williams, George Russell finally gets his call-up.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mercedes, TX
Local
Texas Sports
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy