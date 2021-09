STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 5th Borough Comedy Festival is promising a week’s worth of laughs — and there’s still time to get your tickets. The festival, which, according to its website, was “started by a bunch of comedians whose love for sick a-- parties, alcohol and I guess comedy brought them together,” is taking place from Tuesday through Sunday in venues across Staten Island, with one show in Brooklyn.

